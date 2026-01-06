Central Adirondack Partnership for the 21st Century Inc

Offered by

Central Adirondack Partnership for the 21st Century Inc

About this shop

ACBS- Adirondack Chapter Fulton Chain Rendezvous Registration

Boat Display Registration item
Boat Display Registration
$35

Boats in the water on display may be launched at Public launch next to the Pine Knoll Lodge (at no additional cost)

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Boat (on Land) Display item
Boat (on Land) Display
$35

On Land Displays include any and all trailered displays and/or canoes.

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Non-Boat Land Display item
Non-Boat Land Display
$35

This includes engine displays, informational displays, vendors and sponsors.

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Saturday Dinner for Registered Show Boat or Land Display
$37

5:30 PM Cocktails
6:30 PM Dinner and Awards at the Thendara Golf Club Restaurant

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Saturday Dinner for (non registered)
$55

5:30 PM Cocktails - 6:30 PM Dinner and Awards at the Thendara Golf Club Restaurant

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Friday Welcome Reception
$15

Welcome reception will be held on the deck at The Forge Motel.
(Please do not add to cart if you are a sponsor or for Children under 12)

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Purchasing a "Dash Plaque"
$8
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Event Sponsorship (Returning)
$200

Returning sponsorship

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Event Sponsorship
$250

First year sponsorships

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Add a donation for Central Adirondack Partnership for the 21st Century Inc

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