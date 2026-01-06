ACBS- Adirondack Chapter Fulton Chain Rendezvous Registration

About this shop
Boats in the water on display may be launched at Public launch next to the Pine Knoll Lodge (at no additional cost)
On Land Displays include any and all trailered displays and/or canoes.
This includes engine displays, informational displays, vendors and sponsors.
5:30 PM Cocktails
6:30 PM Dinner and Awards at the Thendara Golf Club Restaurant
5:30 PM Cocktails - 6:30 PM Dinner and Awards at the Thendara Golf Club Restaurant
Welcome reception will be held on the deck at The Forge Motel.
(Please do not add to cart if you are a sponsor or for Children under 12)
Returning sponsorship
First year sponsorships
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!