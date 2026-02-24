JCC-Federation of San Luis Obispo

Hosted by

JCC-Federation of San Luis Obispo

About this event

JHF 2026: Vendor Application

1400 Osos St

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, USA

Family Booth (Kid-Friendly Booth Option)
Free

We welcome youth entrepreneurs and family-run booths, especially where there is a Jewish connection. If a child is operating or participating in a booth, a parent or guardian must be present at the booth at all times during the event.

Family booths are ideal for:

  • Kids selling crafts or handmade items
  • Family creative projects
  • Youth-led small businesses (with adult supervision)

BYO tent and table.

Vendor Booth – With SLO City Business License
$100

For vendors who currently hold a valid City of San Luis Obispo business license. Includes:

  • One booth space at Mitchell Park
  • High foot traffic exposure
  • Participation in a curated cultural festival environment

BYO tent and table.

Vendor Booth – No SLO City Business License
$125

For vendors who do not hold a City of San Luis Obispo business license (additional administrative requirements may apply).


Includes:

  • One booth space at Mitchell Park
  • High foot traffic exposure
  • Participation in a curated cultural festival environment

BYO tent and table.

Informational Booth (Community Organizations)
Free

Nonprofit organizations and community groups whose mission aligns with the Jewish Heritage Festival are welcome to apply for a complimentary informational booth.


These booths are intended for education, outreach, and community connection rather than retail sales. Organizations may share information about their programs and engage with festival attendees.


Applications will be reviewed to ensure a good fit with the festival’s theme of celebrating Jewish culture, heritage, and community.

Add a donation for JCC-Federation of San Luis Obispo

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