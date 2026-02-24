JHF 2026: Vendor Application

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About this event
We welcome youth entrepreneurs and family-run booths, especially where there is a Jewish connection. If a child is operating or participating in a booth, a parent or guardian must be present at the booth at all times during the event.
Family booths are ideal for:
BYO tent and table.
For vendors who currently hold a valid City of San Luis Obispo business license. Includes:
BYO tent and table.
For vendors who do not hold a City of San Luis Obispo business license (additional administrative requirements may apply).
Includes:
BYO tent and table.
Nonprofit organizations and community groups whose mission aligns with the Jewish Heritage Festival are welcome to apply for a complimentary informational booth.
These booths are intended for education, outreach, and community connection rather than retail sales. Organizations may share information about their programs and engage with festival attendees.
Applications will be reviewed to ensure a good fit with the festival’s theme of celebrating Jewish culture, heritage, and community.
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