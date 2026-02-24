JHF 2026: Volunteering

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About this event
Help with festival preparation before guests arrive. Best for volunteers who can lift, walk, and assist with logistics.
This may include: signage, setting up chairs, putting up ropes around separated areas, booth layout, pop-ups and more.
Greet vendors, provide directions for drop-off, and help create a friendly and welcoming environment for vendors. Help vendors if needed with shuttling items to their designated areas.
Assist with arts & crafts, activity tables, and general support for children’s programming and family engagement areas.
Help near the bandstand with seating guidance (including reserved seating area), performer coordination, and general flow of the entertainment zone.
Assist where needed throughout the event, including booths, activities, and crowd flow.
Great for flexible volunteers who enjoy a variety of tasks.
Help with breakdown, light cleanup, and restoring the park area after the festival concludes.
$
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