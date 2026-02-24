JCC-Federation of San Luis Obispo

Hosted by

JCC-Federation of San Luis Obispo

About this event

JHF 2026: Volunteering

Mitchell Park

1400 Osos St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, USA

🎪 Event Set-Up Team (Before Event)
Free

Help with festival preparation before guests arrive. Best for volunteers who can lift, walk, and assist with logistics.


This may include: signage, setting up chairs, putting up ropes around separated areas, booth layout, pop-ups and more.

👋 Vendor Welcome & Check-In Team
Free

Greet vendors, provide directions for drop-off, and help create a friendly and welcoming environment for vendors. Help vendors if needed with shuttling items to their designated areas.

🎨 Kids Activities & Family Area Support
Free

Assist with arts & crafts, activity tables, and general support for children’s programming and family engagement areas.

🎶 Entertainment & Stage Support
Free

Help near the bandstand with seating guidance (including reserved seating area), performer coordination, and general flow of the entertainment zone.

🐐 General Festival Support (Floating Volunteers)
Free

Assist where needed throughout the event, including booths, activities, and crowd flow.
Great for flexible volunteers who enjoy a variety of tasks.

🧹 Clean-Up Team (End of Event)
Free

Help with breakdown, light cleanup, and restoring the park area after the festival concludes.

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