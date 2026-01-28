Central/Eastern Wayne Alumni & Friends Inc

Offered by

Central/Eastern Wayne Alumni & Friends Inc

About the memberships

Central Eastern Wayne Alumni & Friends Inc's Memberships

Renew Annual Membership (Active)
$25

Renews yearly on: June 1

(Current or Active Member)

Fiscal Year (June 1st - May 31st)

Renewal Membership expires on May 31, 2027


New Annual Membership
$25

Renews yearly on: June 1

(New or Expired/Inactive Member)

Fiscal Year (June 1st - May 31st)

All Annual Memberships expire on May 31, 2026


Lifetime Membership
$600

No expiration

Become a Lifetime Member

Lifetime Membership - $600 / 6 monthly payments
$100

Renews monthly

$600 with $100 monthly for the next 6 months to become a Lifetime Member.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!