Central Eastern Wayne Alumni & Friends Inc's Memberships

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: June 1
(Current or Active Member)
Fiscal Year (June 1st - May 31st)
Renewal Membership expires on May 31, 2027
Renews yearly on: June 1
(New or Expired/Inactive Member)
Fiscal Year (June 1st - May 31st)
All Annual Memberships expire on May 31, 2026
No expiration
Become a Lifetime Member
Renews monthly
$600 with $100 monthly for the next 6 months to become a Lifetime Member.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!