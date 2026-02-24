Central Elementary PTO's Shop

About this shop
Super Soft 50" x 60" blanket
Orders placed on or by March 6th will be ready for pick up at conferences. Orders placed after will be ready after Spring Break or can be purchased In Person Tuesday March 10th between 4:00-5:45 or Thursday March 12th between 6:15-8:00.
Super Soft 50" x 60" blanket
Pre Order for the next order, that will arrive 1st week of April. We will communicate as it gets closer on exact delivery date.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!