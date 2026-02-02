Central Falls Foundation Annual Gala 2026

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Name on table cards and Reserved table 10 seats.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Name on table cards, social media Shoutout, Support table,
Event logo display, Logo on website, and Reserved table 10 seats.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Name on table cards, social media Shoutout, Support table,
Event logo display, Logo on website, 10 Drinks tickets and Reserved table 10 seats.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Logo welcome deck, Logo foundation events, speaking opportunity, Press acknowledgment, Stage logo display, Name on table cards, social media Shoutout, Support table,
Event logo display, Logo on website, 10 Drinks tickets and Reserved table 10 seats.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Advertising Agreement
Advertising Agreement
Advertising Agreement
$
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