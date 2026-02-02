Central Falls Fam Self Sufficiency Foundation

Hosted by

Central Falls Fam Self Sufficiency Foundation

About this event

Central Falls Foundation Annual Gala 2026

1 Orms St

Providence, RI 02904, USA

General Admission
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Bronze
$1,250

Name on table cards and Reserved table 10 seats.

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Silver
$2,500

Name on table cards, social media Shoutout, Support table,

Event logo display, Logo on website, and Reserved table 10 seats.

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Gold
$5,000

Name on table cards, social media Shoutout, Support table,

Event logo display, Logo on website, 10 Drinks tickets and Reserved table 10 seats.

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Presenting
$10,000

Logo welcome deck, Logo foundation events, speaking opportunity, Press acknowledgment, Stage logo display, Name on table cards, social media Shoutout, Support table,

Event logo display, Logo on website, 10 Drinks tickets and Reserved table 10 seats.

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Quarter Page
$150

Advertising Agreement

Half Page
$300

Advertising Agreement

Full Page
$500

Advertising Agreement

Add a donation for Central Falls Fam Self Sufficiency Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!