Central Florida Association of Black Journalists Membership & Renewal

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About the memberships
Valid until March 22, 2027
Journalists employed full time at any daily, weekly, or monthly newspaper or magazine or on any radio or television program or digital media outlet in the Central Florida area (Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Brevard, Volusia, and Lake Counties) shall be eligible for full membership. Journalists are defined as reporters, radio stations or media outlets, who produce, gather, disseminate, and distribute news. Also considered eligible for full membership are anchors, news producers, cinematographers and engineers.
Full memberships will be offered to those free-lance journalists who can prove that they actively write, broadcast, or photograph on a free-lance basis. Full memberships also will be given to journalism teachers and professors at a high school, college or university with a journalism department who have had at least five years’ previous newsroom experience before going into academia.
Valid until March 22, 2027
Media-Related Professional who works primarily in a field related to journalism, such as public relations, public information, marketing, communications, advocacy, and the legal field. This includes those employed full time time or part time in mass media in the Central Florida area, who work as intern (but not student) reporters, photographers, or copy editors, researchers, television and radio desk assistants, are eligible for affiliate memberships.
Valid until March 22, 2027
Student memberships shall be offered to any full-time college student at an accredited college or university. The college student’s course of study must be in the communications field, preferably journalism or broadcast journalism. We do not offer memberships to high school students.
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