Central Florida Association of Black Journalists

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Central Florida Association of Black Journalists

About the memberships

Central Florida Association of Black Journalists Membership & Renewal

Full Membership
$40

Valid until March 22, 2027

Journalists employed full time at any daily, weekly, or monthly newspaper or magazine or on any radio or television program or digital media outlet in the Central Florida area (Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Brevard, Volusia, and Lake Counties) shall be eligible for full membershipJournalists are defined as reporters, radio stations or media outlets, who produce, gather, disseminate, and distribute news. Also considered eligible for full membership are anchors, news producers, cinematographers and engineers.
Full memberships will be offered to those free-lance journalists who can prove that they actively write, broadcast, or photograph on a free-lance basis. Full memberships also will be given to journalism teachers and professors at a high school, college or university with a journalism department who have had at least five years’ previous newsroom experience before going into academia.

Affiliate Membership
$25

Valid until March 22, 2027

Media-Related Professional who works primarily in a field related to journalism, such as public relations, public information, marketing, communications, advocacy, and the legal field. This includes those employed full time time or part time in mass media in the Central Florida area, who work as intern (but not student) reporters, photographers, or copy editors, researchers, television and radio desk assistants, are eligible for affiliate memberships.

Student Membership
$15

Valid until March 22, 2027

Student memberships shall be offered to any full-time college student at an accredited college or university. The college student’s course of study must be in the communications field, preferably journalism or broadcast journalism. We do not offer memberships to high school students.

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