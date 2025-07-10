Central Florida Muslim Women's Summit 2025

150 E Central Blvd, Orlando, FL 32801
$
Grants ALL-DAY access to all sessions, wellness expo vendors, and the Digital Sisterhood keynote. Includes continental breakfast, boxed lunch, snacks, and valet parking. WOMEN-ONLY EVENT
Grants entry from 10am-3:30pm with access to Expo Vendors and Breakout Sessions. Includes continental breakfast and boxed lunch as well as valet parking. WOMEN ONLY EVENT
Grants entry from 3:30-6:00pm with access to The Digital Sisterhood keynote and main hall sessions ONLY. Includes refreshments, snacks, and valet parking. WOMEN-ONLY EVENT
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing