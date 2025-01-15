R5TRAUMA Apparel Shop

Central Georgia EMS Directors Association, Inc

Women's Drive the Message Reglan - Black/Black Frost item
Women's Drive the Message Reglan - Black/Black Frost
$25

District DM136L Women's Perfect Tri 3/4-Sleeve Raglan - Black (Runs small - purchasing two sizes larger than the unisex size is recommended.)

Unisex Drive the Message Reglan - Black/Black Frost item
Unisex Drive the Message Reglan - Black/Black Frost
$25

District DM136 Unisex Perfect Tri 3/4-Sleeve Raglan - Black

R5TRAUMA Hoodie item
R5TRAUMA Hoodie
$35

Unisex District Featherweight French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie DT573

Black - Men's CornerStone® Lightweight Snag-Proof Polo item
Black - Men's CornerStone® Lightweight Snag-Proof Polo
$30

Men's CornerStone® Select Lightweight Snag-Proof Polo
Available Sizes: XS-4XL

Mock-up pictured
Sanmar Product Link: https://www.sanmar.com/p/8005_Black

A heavy-duty workhorse at a lighter weight than our standard snag-proof polo. Moisture-wicking and odor-fighting, this hardworking shirt is also exceptionally durable.

4.4-ounce snag-proof polyester
Tag-free label
Flat knit collar
3-button placket
Dyed-to-match buttons
Open hem sleeves

Black - Ladies' CornerStone® Lightweight Snag-Proof Polo item
Black - Ladies' CornerStone® Lightweight Snag-Proof Polo
$30

Ladies CornerStone® Select Lightweight Snag-Proof Polo
Available Sizes: XS-4XL

Mock-up pictured
Sanmar Product Link: https://www.sanmar.com/p/8006_Black

A heavy-duty workhorse at a lighter weight than our standard snag-proof polo. Moisture-wicking and odor-fighting, this hardworking shirt is also exceptionally durable.

4.4-ounce snag-proof polyester
Tag-free label
Flat knit collar
3-button Y-neck placket
Dyed-to-match buttons
Open hem sleeves

CornerStone Select Snag-Proof Tactical Polo item
CornerStone Select Snag-Proof Tactical Polo
$34

No time to make a mock-up. This is a heavier weight polo. Makes me feel like my "lines" are a little smoother. 6.6-ounce snag-proof polyester.


Mock-up pictured
Sanmar Product Link:

CornerStone Select Snag-Proof Tactical Polo | Product | SanMar

  • Double-needle stitching throughout
  • Tag-free label
  • Flat knit collar
  • 3-button placket with dyed-to-match buttons
  • Mic clips at center placket and shoulders
  • Raglan sleeves
  • Reinforced dual pen pockets on left sleeve
  • Side vents
  • Drop tail to stay tucked in
CornerStone® Women's Select Snag-Proof Tactical Polo item
CornerStone® Women's Select Snag-Proof Tactical Polo
$34

No time to make a mock-up. This is a heavier weight polo. Makes me feel like my "lines" are a little smoother. 6.6-ounce snag-proof polyester.


Mock-up pictured
Sanmar Product Link:

CornerStone Women's Select Snag-Proof Tactical Polo | Product | SanMar

  • Double-needle stitching throughout
  • Tag-free label
  • Flat knit collar
  • 3-button placket with dyed-to-match buttons
  • Mic clips at center placket and shoulders
  • Raglan sleeves
  • Reinforced dual pen pockets on left sleeve
  • Side vents
  • Drop tail to stay tucked in
Black - Ladies OGIO® Women's Gauge Polo item
Black - Ladies OGIO® Women's Gauge Polo
$42

Black - Ladies OGIO® Women's Gauge Polo
Available Sizes: XS-4XL

Mock-up pictured
Sanmar Product Link: https://www.sanmar.com/p/6023_Blacktop

5.9-ounce, 94/6 poly/spandex jersey with stay-cool wicking technology
OGIO heat transfer label for tag-free comfort
Self-fabric rounded button-down collar with collar stand
7-button placket with metal buttons
Pleat at back yoke
Button on back of collar
Double-needle stitching detail throughout
Set-in,open hem sleeves
Cuffed 3/4-sleeves with metal buttons
Heat transfer OGIO badge at hem

Port Authority® Core Soft Shell Vest item
Port Authority® Core Soft Shell Vest
$42

Black - Port Authority® Core Soft Shell Vest
Available Sizes: XS-4XL

https://www.sanmar.com/p/6323_Black
Mock-up pictured

Keep your core warm and protected from the elements in this versatile vest that's easy on the budget.

100% polyester woven shell bonded to a water-resistant film insert and a 100% polyester microfleece lining
92/8 poly/spandex woven shell bonded to a water-resistant film insert and a 100% polyester microfleece lining (Heathers)
1000MM fabric waterproof rating
1000G/M² fabric breathability rating
Wind-resistant and water-repellent
Reverse coil zippers
Zip-through cadet collar with chin guard
Front zippered pockets
Open hem

Black - Port Authority® Women's Core Soft Shell Vest item
Black - Port Authority® Women's Core Soft Shell Vest
$42

Black - Port Authority® Core Soft Shell Vest
Available Sizes: XS-4XL (Runs Small)

https://www.sanmar.com/p/6323_Black
Mock-up pictured

Keep your core warm and protected from the elements in this versatile vest that's easy on the budget.

100% polyester woven shell bonded to a water-resistant film insert and a 100% polyester microfleece lining
92/8 poly/spandex woven shell bonded to a water-resistant film insert and a 100% polyester microfleece lining (Heathers)
1000MM fabric waterproof rating
1000G/M² fabric breathability rating
Wind-resistant and water-repellent
Reverse coil zippers
Zip-through cadet collar with chin guard
Front zippered pockets
Open hem

Port Authority® Core Soft Shell Jacket item
Port Authority® Core Soft Shell Jacket
$45

Port Authority® Core Soft Shell Jacket
Adult Sizes: XS-6XL

Mock-up pictured
Sanmar Product Link: https://www.sanmar.com/p/5503_Black

A reliable soft shell at a real value. This go-to basic sheds wind and rain and is a perfect choice for corporate or team uniforming.


100% polyester woven shell bonded to a water-resistant film insert and a 100% polyester microfleece lining
92/8 poly/spandex woven shell bonded to a water-resistant film insert and a 100% polyester microfleece lining (Heathers)
1000MM fabric waterproof rating
1000G/M² fabric breathability rating
Wind-resistant, water-repellent
Zip-through cadet collar with chin guard
Reverse coil zippers
Front zippered pockets
Open cuffs and hem

Port Authority® Core Womens Soft Shell Jacket item
Port Authority® Core Womens Soft Shell Jacket
$45

Port Authority® Women's Core Soft Shell Jacket
Adult Sizes: XS-4XL (Runs small)

Mock-up pictured
Sanmar Product Link: https://www.sanmar.com/p/5504_Black

A reliable soft shell at a real value. This go-to basic sheds wind and rain and is a perfect choice for corporate or team uniforming.


100% polyester woven shell bonded to a water-resistant film insert and a 100% polyester microfleece lining
92/8 poly/spandex woven shell bonded to a water-resistant film insert and a 100% polyester microfleece lining (Heathers)
1000MM fabric waterproof rating
1000G/M² fabric breathability rating
Wind-resistant, water-repellent
Zip-through cadet collar with chin guard
Reverse coil zippers
Front zippered pockets
Open cuffs and hem

Port Authority® Women's Long Sleeve Carefree item
Port Authority® Women's Long Sleeve Carefree item
Port Authority® Women's Long Sleeve Carefree
$30

Royal Blue - Port Authority® Women's Long Sleeve Carefree
Adult Sizes: XS-4XL (Runs small)

Mock-up pictured
Sanmar Product Link: https://www.sanmar.com/p/8355_TrueRoyal

Lightweight and breathable, our cotton-rich shirts keep their professional edge thanks to a stain-release finish, which releases stains during washing. Budget-friendly and durable, these virtually carefree shirts feature an Easy Care blend and finish. They also color-coordinate with our Core Classic Pique styles for seamless uniforming.

3.3-ounce, 55/45 cotton/poly
Easy Care
Stain release
Breathable
Dyed-to-match buttons
Open collar
Bust darts
Back box pleat
Rounded adjustable cuffs

