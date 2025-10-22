eventClosed

2025 Silent Auction at Central Grade School

Lars Auditorium Entrance

#1 Classic Brunch Pack from Bubbie's Bagels
$20

Gift Certificate includes a bakers dozen bagels, 8oz of lox, 8oz plain cream cheese, 8oz scallion cream cheese, 8oz veggie cream cheese, pickled red onions, capers. Valued at $60


https://www.bubbiesbagelstc.com/

Donated by: Bubbie's Bagels

#2 $25 to Randy's Diner & Coffee Tumbler
$10

https://www.randysdiner.com/

Donated By: Randy's Diner

#3 Sisters/Lil Bo $50 Gift Card & Merch
$30

This bundle includes $50 gift card (good at Sisters TC or Lil Bo), Kids XL T-Shirt & Hat. Valued at $100


https://www.sisterstvc.com/

Donated by: Sisters TC

#4 Biggby Coffee Gift Basket
$15

Basket includes 3-FREE beverage cards, 12 oz. bag of Pumpkin Pie ground coffee, spooky themed cold cup! Estimated Value $45


https://biggby.com/

Donated by: Biggby Coffee of Traverse City

#6 Seismoto Coffee Bar Bundle
$15

Bundle includes $10 gift card, mug and t-shirt (large). Estimated value $45.


https://www.seismoto.com/

Donated By: Seismoto Coffee Bar

#7 Water Bearer Coffee $50 Gift Card item
#7 Water Bearer Coffee $50 Gift Card
$15

https://waterbearercoffee.square.site/

Donated By: Water Bearer Coffee

#9 Burritt's Fresh Market Gift Basket (more info coming!)
$30

https://burrittsmarket.com/

Donated By: Burritt's Fresh Market

#10 Jimmy John's 4 Sandwich Bundle (1 of 2)
$10

Includes 4-FREE Sandwich vouchers! Each voucher is good for one 8" original sandwich at the following locations:

1217 E Front St or 1294 W South Airport Rd in Traverse City. Does not apply to favorites or The J.J. Gargantuan. Only valid for orders placed in-shop, no deliveries please. Expires: 6/1/28

Estimated Value of $40


https://locations.jimmyjohns.com/mi/traversecity/sandwiches-720.html

Donated By: Jimmy John's of Traverse City

*Fall Fest Sponsor

#12 The Little Fleet $50 Gift Card
$15

https://www.thelittlefleet.com/

Donated By: The Little Fleet

#13 Farm Club $75 Gift Card & Hat
$25

This bundle includes $75 to Farm Club and a denim hat.


https://www.farmclubtc.com/

Donated By: Farm Club

#14 Oryana Gift Basket
$30

Packed full of interesting sweet, snacks and teas!

Estimated Value $100


https://oryana.coop/

Donated By: Oryana

#15 Cherry Republic Gift Basket
$20

Basket includes: Cherry Nut Mix, Original Cherry Salsa, Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries, Original Cherry Jam & Ruby Red Sour Cherry Patches!

Retail Value $68


https://www.cherryrepublic.com/

Donated By: Cherry Republic of Traverse City

#16 Poppycocks $50 Gift Card item
#16 Poppycocks $50 Gift Card
$15

https://poppycockstc.com

Donated By: Poppycocks

#18 From Marinara to Maple Glaze
$15

Bundle Includes:

  • $20 Raduno Gift Card
  • $21 Peace Love & Little Donuts Gift Card

Bundle's Retail Value is $41


https://radunotc.com/

https://www.peaceloveandlittledonuts.com/

#19 North Peak Brewing Company $50 Gift Card (1of 2)
$15

Note that there are two $50 gift cards to North Peak Brewing Co. available in this auction.


https://pub.northpeak.net/

Donated By: North Peak Brewing Company

#20 North Peak Brewing Company $50 Gift Card (2 of 2)
$15

Note that there are two $50 gift cards to North Peak Brewing Co. available in this auction.


https://pub.northpeak.net/

Donated By: North Peak Brewing Company

#21 Mug Club Membership at Right Brain Brewery
$50

Membership includes:

  • New Growlers filled with your choice of Signature RBB brew
  • RBB Hat
  • 22oz blank mug for you to paint and personalize (There is a $25 painting & firing fee at Hands on Art)
  • Coveted Membership Card
  • Pints Starting at $5.25
  • Mug fills starting at $7
  • Growler fills starting at $15
  • Happy Hour. Mon-Fri, 4pm. $1 off pints, $1.50 off mugs
  • 25% off merch
  • Members only events/offerings
  • Email updates to keep up on RBB news
  • Membership Value $225


https://www.rightbrainbrewery.com/

Donated By: Right Brain Brewery

*Memberships are non-transferable. Must be 21+ at time of purchase. Member prices are for card holding member only, not family & friends. All prices, terms & benefits are subject to change w/o notice. Memberships at RBB are lifetime memberships.

#22 Family Game Night Out
$20

Bundle Includes:

  • $25 Silver Spruce Brewing Gift Card
  • $25 B.C. Pizza Gift Card
  • $20 Incredible Mo's Arcade Card

Bundle's Retail Value is $70


https://silversprucebrewing.com/

https://bc.pizza/

https://incrediblemos.com/#close

#23 Bardon's Wonder Freeze Bundle
$20

Bundle includes $10 Bardon Bucks, T-shirt (small) and Hoodie (large).


https://bardonstc.com/

Donated By: Bardon’s Wonder Freeze

#24 Jojo's Cookie Company Bundle
$20

Bundle includes $20 gift card and one dozen cookies! Valued at $58


https://jojoscookiecompany.com/

Donated by: Jojo's Cookie Company

#25 Two Pounds of Doug Murdick's Fudge
$15

This gift certificate is good for 2 pounds of fudge at Doug Murdick's Fudge! Valued at $41.90


https://www.murdicksfudge.com/

Donated By: Doug Murdick’s Fudge

#26 Beans, Dreams & Ice Cream
$20

Bundle includes

  • $20 Mundos Coffee Gift Card
  • $21 Peace Love & Little Donuts Gift Card
  • $20 Moomers Gift Certificate

Retail Value of Bundle is $61


https://www.mundosroastingco.com/

https://www.peaceloveandlittledonuts.com/

https://moomers.com/

Donated By: Mundos Coffee, Peace Love & Little Donuts, and Moomers


#30 Bonobo Winery: Wine Tasting & Charcuterie Board for 6
$45

Good for a wine tasting experience & charcuterie board for up to 6 people!

Expires after 1 year. Must be 21 or older. Certificate is only valid for this experience and cannot be redeemed for other goods and services. Retail Value $150


https://www.bonobowinery.com/

Donated By: Bonobo Winery

#31 Chateau Chantal: 6 Flights of 3 Wines
$36

Perfect for 6 people, 6 flights of 3 wines.Good for 1 year. Retail Value $72


https://www.chateauchantal.com/

Donated By: Chateau Chantal

#32 Mari Vineyards: Private Tour & Tasting for 4
$75

Includes 90 min. private facility tour and tasting for 4 guests and tax. Tour includes Tasting Room, Production Facility, and Wine Caves. Tasting will include 6 wines of your choice from the current wine list. As well as, a shareable seasonal charcuterie board. Must be 21 or older to book. A 20% gratuity for staff's service is required but not included in this gift card. Valued at $300


https://www.marivineyards.com/

Donated By: Mari Vineyards

#33 Necklace from Miner's North Jewelers
$45

Gold plated necklace with Malachite gemstone. Retail Value $155


https://minersnorth.com/

Donated By: Miner's North Jewelers

#34 Factory Man Roasting House Gift Basket item
#34 Factory Man Roasting House Gift Basket
$25

Basket includes $25 Gift Card to Factory Man Roasting House, Bag of Coffee & Assortment of House-made Preserves. Retail Value $70


https://factorymanroasting.com/

Donated By: Factory Man Roasting House

#36 Norte ABC Registration Bundle
$30

Bundle includes one Adventure Bike Club Registration at Central Grade School for 2026! As well as, a brand new helmet, official Adventure Bike Club t-shirt (small), water bottle, bell and sticker. Bundle Valued at $100


Click the link for program details:

https://www.norteyouthcycling.org/youthbikeprograms

Donated By: Norte

#37 Future Foreman Starter Kit item
#37 Future Foreman Starter Kit
$15

Bundle Includes:

  • Grey Traverse City T-shirt (XL)
  • Navy Traverse City T-shirt (XL)
  • Construction Pop-It
  • Children's Books: "Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site" "Mike Mulligan and More" "Bee in the Barn" and bee plush.

Estimated Value of Bundle is $50

Donations From: Mr. Bill's Shirt Company & Team Elmer's


https://www.mrbillsshirtco.com/

https://www.teamelmers.com/

#41 "My Family is Nuts" T-Shirt
$10

Size XL, Blue

Retail Value $25


https://rothshirtco.com/

Donated By: Roth Shirt Co.

#42 "Faith Over Fear" T-Shirt
$10

Size Large, Color Ivory

Retail Value $31


https://rothshirtco.com/

Donated By: Roth Shirt Co.

#43 "Sibling Rivalry Champion" T-Shirt
$10

Size Medium, Color Wine

Retail Value $31


https://rothshirtco.com/

Donated By: Roth Shirt Co.

#44 Mother Nature CBD Gift Basket
$20

Gift Basket includes Foaming Hand Soap, Bar of Soap, Relief Cream, Sugar Scrub and Bath Bomb. Retail Value $72


https://mothernaturecbdtc.com/

Donated By: Mother Nature CBD

#45 Float & Massage Chair Session at Solitude
$30

Includes a 60 minute Float & 30 minute Massage Chair Session. Valued at $98


https://www.solitudefloatspa.com/

Donated By: Solitude Float & Wellness Spa

#46 Shower Essentials Bundle from Venturi
$15

Bundle includes:

  • Quick-Dry Bath Mat (grey)
  • Midweight-Standard Size Shower Curtain (clear)
  • Suction Corner Basket
  • Shower Rings (silver)
  • Suction Cup Hook
  • Overflow Drain Cover
  • Seal Tight Flat Drain Protector
  • Adhesive Bath Treads

Retail Value $60

https://venturi-inc.com/

Donated by: Venturi


#47 Hounds Lounge Pet Grooming Gift Basket
$30

Gift basket includes $25 gift certificate, Large Pet Dish, Dog Treats, Puppy Shampoo, Chew Toy, Pet Mess Wipes and a Tick Pic. Retail Value $100.


https://www.facebook.com/share/17bc6P8hew/

Donated By: Hounds Lounge Pet Grooming

#49 Oil Change at any Serra of Traverse City
$30

Voucher can be used towards the purchase of an oil change with 5QT conventional (standard) oil at any Serra of Traverse City locations. Does not apply to diesels. Expires 10/1/2026

Retail Value $100


https://www.serratraversecity.com/

Donated By: Serra of Traverse City

#50 Full Vehicle Detail at Serra of Traverse City
$75

Voucher can be used towards the purchase of a full vehicle detail in & out with interior shampoo at any Serra of Traverse City locations. Does not apply to diesels. Expires 10/1/2026

Retail Value $400


https://www.serratraversecity.com/

Donated By: Serra of Traverse City

#51 Two Rounds of Golf at Bay Meadows Golf Course (1 of 2)
$25

Includes two vouchers, each good for 18 holes of golf with a cart at Bay Meadows Family Golf Course. Expires 10/31/2026

Retail Value $90


https://baymeadowsfgc.com/

Donated By: Bay Meadows Golf Course

#52 Two Rounds of Golf at Bay Meadows Golf Course (2 of 2)
$25

Includes two vouchers, each good for 18 holes of golf with a cart at Bay Meadows Family Golf Course. Expires 10/31/2026

Retail Value $90


https://baymeadowsfgc.com/

Donated By: Bay Meadows Golf Course

#55 Giving Wings Aviation: Introductory Flight for 2
$70

Good for up to 2 people. This hour-long adventure includes 0.4 hours learning the basics and preflighting the aircraft, followed by 0.6 hours at the controls with a certificated flight instructor. Take in breathtaking views of Lake Michigan’s crystal-clear waters, lush forests, and vibrant coastline for an unforgettable taste of the pilot’s life! Retail Value $300


https://flygwa.com/

Donated By: Giving Wings Aviation

#56 One Hour of Tubing for 4 People at Mt. Holiday (1 of 4)
$30

Voucher is good for 1-hour of tubing for 4 people. Retail Value $100

*Note that there are four of these certificates to Mt. Holiday available in this auction.


https://mt-holiday.com/tubing/

Donated By: Mt. Holiday


#57 One Hour of Tubing for 4 People at Mt. Holiday (2 of 4)
$30

Voucher is good for 1-hour of tubing for 4 people. Retail Value $100

*Note that there are four of these certificates to Mt. Holiday available in this auction.


https://mt-holiday.com/tubing/

Donated By: Mt. Holiday

#58 One Hour of Tubing for 4 People at Mt. Holiday (3 of 4)
$30

Voucher is good for 1-hour of tubing for 4 people. Retail Value $100

*Note that there are four of these certificates to Mt. Holiday available in this auction.


https://mt-holiday.com/tubing/

Donated By: Mt. Holiday

#59 One Hour of Tubing for 4 People at Mt. Holiday (4 of 4)
$30

Voucher is good for 1-hour of tubing for 4 people. Retail Value $100

*Note that there are four of these certificates to Mt. Holiday available in this auction.


https://mt-holiday.com/tubing/

Donated By: Mt. Holiday

#60 Snow Tubing for 4 at Timberlee Hills
$25

Gift Card Value $82


https://timberleehills.com/snow-tubing/

Donated By: Timberlee Hills

#61 Yen Yoga & Fitness: 5-Class Package
$30

This $115 Gift Card good for 5 classes!


https://www.yenyogafitness.com/

Donated By: Yen Yoga & Fitness

#62 One Month of Unlimited Yoga at Dharamsala TC
$50

Get one month of unlimited yoga from Dharamsala TC! Join them for yoga, mindfulness, and healthy living. There are two locations and offer classes for all levels. Retail Value $170


https://dharamsalatc.com/

Donated By: Dharamsala TC

#63 Three Month Family Membership to The YMCA
$75

With a membership at the Y the benefits are endless! Free group fitness classes, access to the aquatic center and wellness floor, discounted program registration and more! Expires 3/1/2026

Retail Value $432


https://www.gtbayymca.org/membership/join-now/

Donated By: The YMCA

#64 Sky Zone Passes for 4
$30

Four passes to Sky Zone Grand Rapids (Kentwood) good for 60 minutes of jumping! Retail Value $105

*Only valid at the Kentwood location, cannot be combined with other offers or used with programs such as Little Leapers or GLOW. Taxes and Sky Socks not included. Valid Monday -Thursday.


https://www.skyzone.com/grandrapids/

Donated By: Sky Zone

#65 The War Zone: Private Event for 12
$75

Certificate includes:

  • Private reservation of 1.5 hrs 5,000+ indoor battle arena
  • Bring your own food
  • Basic Blasters provided
  • Must be scheduled Mon-Thurs
  • Ages 7+
  • Value at $275

https://www.thewarzonetc.com/private-events

Donated By: The War Zone

#67 Playdate with Henry! item
#67 Playdate with Henry!
$10

Playdate with Central Grade's favorite pup, Henry! Two hours at a local dog park to throw the ball and play chase. 1 family, dog(s) included. Courtesy of Mr. Coneset!

#68 Summer Fishing Excursion with Mr. Coneset item
#68 Summer Fishing Excursion with Mr. Coneset
$10

Up to three passengers to troll for trout/salmon in East GT Bay. Any day during July/Early August. To be scheduled.

#69 Teacher For a Day with Mrs. J Cole (MICI) item
#69 Teacher For a Day with Mrs. J Cole (MICI)
$10

Shadow Mrs. J Cole for part of your day and have a special lunch with her!

#70 Homework Help with Mrs. J Cole (MICI) item
#70 Homework Help with Mrs. J Cole (MICI)
$10

Includes one week of Mrs. J Cole's help to get your homework done BEFORE you leave school!

#71 Playdate with Mrs. Grigal's Kindergarten Crew! item
#71 Playdate with Mrs. Grigal's Kindergarten Crew!
$10

Get ready to play like a kindergartener again! One special guest will join Mrs. Grigal’s class at 2:00 p.m. for games, art, and playground adventures. There might be Play-Doh. There will definitely be fun!

#72 Lego Playdate with Mrs. Hickman item
#72 Lego Playdate with Mrs. Hickman
$10

The winner may choose two friends and meet in my classroom for a Lego building extravaganza!

#73 Personal Movie Night in Lars with up to 20 People! item
#73 Personal Movie Night in Lars with up to 20 People!
$10

Includes free popcorn, water, and candy concessions items! Courtesy of the TAG Teachers.
Contact Julie Clark to arrange a date* and streamable movie
* Based on availability of Lars for desired date

#74 MI Music Education - One Month of Lessons
$60

Voucher is good for One month of free lessons! Valued at $200


https://mimusic.education/

Donated By: MI Music Education

#75 The Dennos Museum Center Ambassador Membership
$20

Ambassador Membership benefits include:

  • Free admission for 2 adults & children 17 and under
  • Invites to exhibit openings and receptions
  • Museum Center mailings
  • 10% discount at Museum shop
  • Discounts on many concerts in Milliken Auditorium
  • Valued at $70


https://www.dennosmuseum.org/

Donated By: The Dennos Museum Center

#76 Admit 5 & S.T.E.M Kit
$20

Bundle includes free admission for 5 persons for 1 day and a S.T.E.M. kit: Dough Circuit Piano!

Bundle Value $67


https://greatlakeskids.org/

Donated By: The Curiosity PLace, powered by The Great Lakes Children's Museum

#77 Wickedly Good Parent Night Out
$30

Bundle Includes:

  • Handmade Candle (Homebody scent) from Evil Queen Candles
  • $20 Raduno Gift Card
  • $20 Aroma's Coffee & Tea GIft Card
  • Two Tickets to the Alluvion

Bundle's Estimated Value is between $93-$163 depending on the concert you pick!


https://shopevilqueen.com/products/homebody?_pos=1&_sid=ea555d5a3&_ss=r

https://radunotc.com/

https://www.aromascoffeeshop.com/

https://www.thealluvion.org/

Donated By: Evil Queen, Raduno, Aroma's Coffee & Tea, The Alluvion

#78 Community Pass to Interlochen Center for the Arts
$50

The 2026 Community Pass entitles you to 4 free tickets to performances by Interlochen Arts Camp and Interlochen Arts Academy students and faculty. The pass may be used multiple times for as many performances as you like throughout the year. Valued at over $1000!


Click the link for a full list of student and faculty event:

www.interlochen.org/tickets

Donated By: Interlochen Center For The Arts

#79 Downtown Traverse City $50 to Spend
$15

Vouchers are good for $50 at any Downtown Traverse City business!


Click below for a list of qualifying businesses:

www.downtowntc.com/downtown-merchant-gift-certificate-participation/

Donated By: Downtown Traverse City

#80 Downtown Traverse City $50 to Spend
$15

Vouchers are good for $50 at any Downtown Traverse City business!


Click below for a list of qualifying businesses:

www.downtowntc.com/downtown-merchant-gift-certificate-participation/

Donated By: Downtown Traverse City


#81 Four Tickets to the Airshow - National Cherry Festival
$50

Certificate includes 4 Air Show tickets at Airshow Hosting for the 100th Celebration of the National Cherry Festival. Air Show events take place on July 4th and 5th, 2026. Valued at $200


https://www.cherryfestival.org/airshow

Donated By: The Festival Foundation, National Cherry Festival

#82 Two Tickets for the Tall Ship Ice Cream Sail
$25

Certificate is good for two passengers on the Ice Cream Sail aboard the Schooner Manitou.

*Does not include specialty sails but can be upgraded. Expires on 10/28/2028

Valued at $110


https://tallshipsailing.com/manitou/

Donated by: Traverse Tall Ship Company

#83 Four Tickets to Pit Spitters & First Pitch Experience
$45

Certificate is valid for a first pitch experience and four tickets for any 2026 Pit Spitters home game, based on availability. Excludes Opening Day. Expires 8/31/2026

Valued at $150

https://northwoodsleague.com/traverse-city-pit-spitters/

Donated by: Traverse CIty Pit Spitters

#84 Two Tickets to the Overlook at Traverse City Horse Shows
$55

Enjoy a memorable day at Flintfields Horse Park with two (2) premium tickets

to The Overlook, an elevated hospitality experience located on the second floor

of the VIP Club. Overlook access includes gourmet small bites, a complimentary

bar, and some of the best views of the competition.

Tickets are valid during main event days and, upon request and availability, may

include a pre-class course walk—a behind-the-scenes experience typically

reserved for riders.

A perfect outing for clients, guests, or anyone looking to experience world-class

sport in style. Traverse City Horse Shows runs June–September.

Valued at $180


https://traversecityhorseshows.com/

Donated by: Traverse City Horse Shows

#85 Four Passes to The John Ball Zoo
$25

Receive 4-Any Day Passes to the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids.

*Not valid on Special event days (Zoo Goes Boo, WGVU Kids Day, Grand Rapids Lantern Festival, Locked Zoo, RendeZoo, Rock Roar & Pour)

Valued at $88


https://jbzoo.org/

Donated by: John Ball Zoo

#86 S.T.E.M. Kit: GeoSmart Mars Explorer
$25

The GeoSmart Mars Explorer uses dynamic magnetic construction to allow you to build all kinds of innovative and creative vehicles. The only limit is your child's imagination! Suggested ages: 5+

Valued at $88


https://newtonsroad.org/

Donated by: Newton's Road


#87 S.T.E.M. Kit: Ozobot Evo Entry Kit
$50

The Evo Entry Kit makes it easy to introduce robotics, coding and AI ready learning - no coding experience required. Students can program Evo two ways:

  • Online with Ozobot Blockly, a visual coding editor with five skill levels from beginner to master.
  • Screen-free with Color Code markers, teaching the fundamentals of computer science, logic, and debugging through hands-on play.

With Evo, students learn how technology follows data, logic, and algorithms—the same building blocks behind artificial intelligence. The kit includes everything needed to start coding right away: 1 Evo robot, Get Started activities, 5 Dual-Tip Color Code Markers, 1 Charging Cable, 1 Zip Case, and access to 700+ free STEAM lessons that connect robotics to core subjects like math, science, and art.

Valued at $175


https://newtonsroad.org/

Donated by: Newton's Road

#88 S.T.E.M. Kit: Snap Circuits Arcade
$30

Features:

  • Over 200 Exciting Projects
  • Includes 20+ Build and Play games
  • Light Projecting Arcade Show
  • Programmable Word Fan
  • Tri-Color Light Orb
  • Contains over 35 parts
  • Ages 8+

Valued at $99

https://newtonsroad.org/

Donated by: Newton's Road

