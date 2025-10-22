2025 Silent Auction at Central Grade School

Lars Auditorium Entrance
Gift Certificate includes a bakers dozen bagels, 8oz of lox, 8oz plain cream cheese, 8oz scallion cream cheese, 8oz veggie cream cheese, pickled red onions, capers. Valued at $60
https://www.bubbiesbagelstc.com/
Donated by: Bubbie's Bagels
This bundle includes $50 gift card (good at Sisters TC or Lil Bo), Kids XL T-Shirt & Hat. Valued at $100
Donated by: Sisters TC
Basket includes 3-FREE beverage cards, 12 oz. bag of Pumpkin Pie ground coffee, spooky themed cold cup! Estimated Value $45
Donated by: Biggby Coffee of Traverse City
Bundle includes $10 gift card, mug and t-shirt (large). Estimated value $45.
Donated By: Seismoto Coffee Bar
Includes 4-FREE Sandwich vouchers! Each voucher is good for one 8" original sandwich at the following locations:
1217 E Front St or 1294 W South Airport Rd in Traverse City. Does not apply to favorites or The J.J. Gargantuan. Only valid for orders placed in-shop, no deliveries please. Expires: 6/1/28
Estimated Value of $40
https://locations.jimmyjohns.com/mi/traversecity/sandwiches-720.html
Donated By: Jimmy John's of Traverse City
*Fall Fest Sponsor
This bundle includes $75 to Farm Club and a denim hat.
Donated By: Farm Club
Packed full of interesting sweet, snacks and teas!
Estimated Value $100
Donated By: Oryana
Basket includes: Cherry Nut Mix, Original Cherry Salsa, Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries, Original Cherry Jam & Ruby Red Sour Cherry Patches!
Retail Value $68
https://www.cherryrepublic.com/
Donated By: Cherry Republic of Traverse City
Bundle Includes:
Bundle's Retail Value is $41
Note that there are two $50 gift cards to North Peak Brewing Co. available in this auction.
Donated By: North Peak Brewing Company
Note that there are two $50 gift cards to North Peak Brewing Co. available in this auction.
Donated By: North Peak Brewing Company
Membership includes:
https://www.rightbrainbrewery.com/
Donated By: Right Brain Brewery
*Memberships are non-transferable. Must be 21+ at time of purchase. Member prices are for card holding member only, not family & friends. All prices, terms & benefits are subject to change w/o notice. Memberships at RBB are lifetime memberships.
Bundle Includes:
Bundle's Retail Value is $70
https://silversprucebrewing.com/
Bundle includes $10 Bardon Bucks, T-shirt (small) and Hoodie (large).
Donated By: Bardon’s Wonder Freeze
Bundle includes $20 gift card and one dozen cookies! Valued at $58
https://jojoscookiecompany.com/
Donated by: Jojo's Cookie Company
This gift certificate is good for 2 pounds of fudge at Doug Murdick's Fudge! Valued at $41.90
https://www.murdicksfudge.com/
Donated By: Doug Murdick’s Fudge
Bundle includes
Retail Value of Bundle is $61
https://www.mundosroastingco.com/
https://www.peaceloveandlittledonuts.com/
Donated By: Mundos Coffee, Peace Love & Little Donuts, and Moomers
Good for a wine tasting experience & charcuterie board for up to 6 people!
Expires after 1 year. Must be 21 or older. Certificate is only valid for this experience and cannot be redeemed for other goods and services. Retail Value $150
Donated By: Bonobo Winery
Perfect for 6 people, 6 flights of 3 wines.Good for 1 year. Retail Value $72
https://www.chateauchantal.com/
Donated By: Chateau Chantal
Includes 90 min. private facility tour and tasting for 4 guests and tax. Tour includes Tasting Room, Production Facility, and Wine Caves. Tasting will include 6 wines of your choice from the current wine list. As well as, a shareable seasonal charcuterie board. Must be 21 or older to book. A 20% gratuity for staff's service is required but not included in this gift card. Valued at $300
https://www.marivineyards.com/
Donated By: Mari Vineyards
Gold plated necklace with Malachite gemstone. Retail Value $155
Donated By: Miner's North Jewelers
Basket includes $25 Gift Card to Factory Man Roasting House, Bag of Coffee & Assortment of House-made Preserves. Retail Value $70
https://factorymanroasting.com/
Donated By: Factory Man Roasting House
Bundle includes one Adventure Bike Club Registration at Central Grade School for 2026! As well as, a brand new helmet, official Adventure Bike Club t-shirt (small), water bottle, bell and sticker. Bundle Valued at $100
Click the link for program details:
https://www.norteyouthcycling.org/youthbikeprograms
Donated By: Norte
Bundle Includes:
Estimated Value of Bundle is $50
Donations From: Mr. Bill's Shirt Company & Team Elmer's
https://www.mrbillsshirtco.com/
Gift Basket includes Foaming Hand Soap, Bar of Soap, Relief Cream, Sugar Scrub and Bath Bomb. Retail Value $72
https://mothernaturecbdtc.com/
Donated By: Mother Nature CBD
Includes a 60 minute Float & 30 minute Massage Chair Session. Valued at $98
https://www.solitudefloatspa.com/
Donated By: Solitude Float & Wellness Spa
Bundle includes:
Retail Value $60
Donated by: Venturi
Gift basket includes $25 gift certificate, Large Pet Dish, Dog Treats, Puppy Shampoo, Chew Toy, Pet Mess Wipes and a Tick Pic. Retail Value $100.
https://www.facebook.com/share/17bc6P8hew/
Donated By: Hounds Lounge Pet Grooming
Voucher can be used towards the purchase of an oil change with 5QT conventional (standard) oil at any Serra of Traverse City locations. Does not apply to diesels. Expires 10/1/2026
Retail Value $100
https://www.serratraversecity.com/
Donated By: Serra of Traverse City
Voucher can be used towards the purchase of a full vehicle detail in & out with interior shampoo at any Serra of Traverse City locations. Does not apply to diesels. Expires 10/1/2026
Retail Value $400
https://www.serratraversecity.com/
Donated By: Serra of Traverse City
Includes two vouchers, each good for 18 holes of golf with a cart at Bay Meadows Family Golf Course. Expires 10/31/2026
Retail Value $90
Donated By: Bay Meadows Golf Course
Includes two vouchers, each good for 18 holes of golf with a cart at Bay Meadows Family Golf Course. Expires 10/31/2026
Retail Value $90
Donated By: Bay Meadows Golf Course
Good for up to 2 people. This hour-long adventure includes 0.4 hours learning the basics and preflighting the aircraft, followed by 0.6 hours at the controls with a certificated flight instructor. Take in breathtaking views of Lake Michigan’s crystal-clear waters, lush forests, and vibrant coastline for an unforgettable taste of the pilot’s life! Retail Value $300
Donated By: Giving Wings Aviation
Voucher is good for 1-hour of tubing for 4 people. Retail Value $100
*Note that there are four of these certificates to Mt. Holiday available in this auction.
https://mt-holiday.com/tubing/
Donated By: Mt. Holiday
Voucher is good for 1-hour of tubing for 4 people. Retail Value $100
*Note that there are four of these certificates to Mt. Holiday available in this auction.
https://mt-holiday.com/tubing/
Donated By: Mt. Holiday
Voucher is good for 1-hour of tubing for 4 people. Retail Value $100
*Note that there are four of these certificates to Mt. Holiday available in this auction.
https://mt-holiday.com/tubing/
Donated By: Mt. Holiday
Voucher is good for 1-hour of tubing for 4 people. Retail Value $100
*Note that there are four of these certificates to Mt. Holiday available in this auction.
https://mt-holiday.com/tubing/
Donated By: Mt. Holiday
This $115 Gift Card good for 5 classes!
https://www.yenyogafitness.com/
Donated By: Yen Yoga & Fitness
Get one month of unlimited yoga from Dharamsala TC! Join them for yoga, mindfulness, and healthy living. There are two locations and offer classes for all levels. Retail Value $170
Donated By: Dharamsala TC
With a membership at the Y the benefits are endless! Free group fitness classes, access to the aquatic center and wellness floor, discounted program registration and more! Expires 3/1/2026
Retail Value $432
https://www.gtbayymca.org/membership/join-now/
Donated By: The YMCA
Four passes to Sky Zone Grand Rapids (Kentwood) good for 60 minutes of jumping! Retail Value $105
*Only valid at the Kentwood location, cannot be combined with other offers or used with programs such as Little Leapers or GLOW. Taxes and Sky Socks not included. Valid Monday -Thursday.
https://www.skyzone.com/grandrapids/
Donated By: Sky Zone
Certificate includes:
https://www.thewarzonetc.com/private-events
Donated By: The War Zone
Playdate with Central Grade's favorite pup, Henry! Two hours at a local dog park to throw the ball and play chase. 1 family, dog(s) included. Courtesy of Mr. Coneset!
Up to three passengers to troll for trout/salmon in East GT Bay. Any day during July/Early August. To be scheduled.
Shadow Mrs. J Cole for part of your day and have a special lunch with her!
Includes one week of Mrs. J Cole's help to get your homework done BEFORE you leave school!
Get ready to play like a kindergartener again! One special guest will join Mrs. Grigal’s class at 2:00 p.m. for games, art, and playground adventures. There might be Play-Doh. There will definitely be fun!
The winner may choose two friends and meet in my classroom for a Lego building extravaganza!
Includes free popcorn, water, and candy concessions items! Courtesy of the TAG Teachers.
Contact Julie Clark to arrange a date* and streamable movie
* Based on availability of Lars for desired date
Voucher is good for One month of free lessons! Valued at $200
https://mimusic.education/
Donated By: MI Music Education
Ambassador Membership benefits include:
Donated By: The Dennos Museum Center
Bundle includes free admission for 5 persons for 1 day and a S.T.E.M. kit: Dough Circuit Piano!
Bundle Value $67
Donated By: The Curiosity PLace, powered by The Great Lakes Children's Museum
Bundle Includes:
Bundle's Estimated Value is between $93-$163 depending on the concert you pick!
https://shopevilqueen.com/products/homebody?_pos=1&_sid=ea555d5a3&_ss=r
https://www.aromascoffeeshop.com/
Donated By: Evil Queen, Raduno, Aroma's Coffee & Tea, The Alluvion
The 2026 Community Pass entitles you to 4 free tickets to performances by Interlochen Arts Camp and Interlochen Arts Academy students and faculty. The pass may be used multiple times for as many performances as you like throughout the year. Valued at over $1000!
Click the link for a full list of student and faculty event:
Donated By: Interlochen Center For The Arts
Vouchers are good for $50 at any Downtown Traverse City business!
Click below for a list of qualifying businesses:
www.downtowntc.com/downtown-merchant-gift-certificate-participation/
Donated By: Downtown Traverse City
Vouchers are good for $50 at any Downtown Traverse City business!
Click below for a list of qualifying businesses:
www.downtowntc.com/downtown-merchant-gift-certificate-participation/
Donated By: Downtown Traverse City
Certificate includes 4 Air Show tickets at Airshow Hosting for the 100th Celebration of the National Cherry Festival. Air Show events take place on July 4th and 5th, 2026. Valued at $200
https://www.cherryfestival.org/airshow
Donated By: The Festival Foundation, National Cherry Festival
Certificate is good for two passengers on the Ice Cream Sail aboard the Schooner Manitou.
*Does not include specialty sails but can be upgraded. Expires on 10/28/2028
Valued at $110
https://tallshipsailing.com/manitou/
Donated by: Traverse Tall Ship Company
Certificate is valid for a first pitch experience and four tickets for any 2026 Pit Spitters home game, based on availability. Excludes Opening Day. Expires 8/31/2026
Valued at $150
https://northwoodsleague.com/traverse-city-pit-spitters/
Donated by: Traverse CIty Pit Spitters
Enjoy a memorable day at Flintfields Horse Park with two (2) premium tickets
to The Overlook, an elevated hospitality experience located on the second floor
of the VIP Club. Overlook access includes gourmet small bites, a complimentary
bar, and some of the best views of the competition.
Tickets are valid during main event days and, upon request and availability, may
include a pre-class course walk—a behind-the-scenes experience typically
reserved for riders.
A perfect outing for clients, guests, or anyone looking to experience world-class
sport in style. Traverse City Horse Shows runs June–September.
Valued at $180
https://traversecityhorseshows.com/
Donated by: Traverse City Horse Shows
Receive 4-Any Day Passes to the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids.
*Not valid on Special event days (Zoo Goes Boo, WGVU Kids Day, Grand Rapids Lantern Festival, Locked Zoo, RendeZoo, Rock Roar & Pour)
Valued at $88
Donated by: John Ball Zoo
The GeoSmart Mars Explorer uses dynamic magnetic construction to allow you to build all kinds of innovative and creative vehicles. The only limit is your child's imagination! Suggested ages: 5+
Valued at $88
Donated by: Newton's Road
The Evo Entry Kit makes it easy to introduce robotics, coding and AI ready learning - no coding experience required. Students can program Evo two ways:
With Evo, students learn how technology follows data, logic, and algorithms—the same building blocks behind artificial intelligence. The kit includes everything needed to start coding right away: 1 Evo robot, Get Started activities, 5 Dual-Tip Color Code Markers, 1 Charging Cable, 1 Zip Case, and access to 700+ free STEAM lessons that connect robotics to core subjects like math, science, and art.
Valued at $175
Donated by: Newton's Road
Features:
Valued at $99
Donated by: Newton's Road
