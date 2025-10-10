eventClosed

Central High School Class of 2028

addExtraDonation

$

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Bundtlet item
Chocolate Chocolate Chip Bundtlet
$7

Chocolate Chip bundt cake crowned with signature cream cheese frosting.

Red Velvet Bundtlet item
Red Velvet Bundtlet
$7

Red Velvet Bundt Cake crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting.

White Chocolate Raspberry Bundtlet item
White Chocolate Raspberry Bundtlet
$7

White Chocolate Raspberry Bundt Cake crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting.

Lemon Bundtlet item
Lemon Bundtlet
$7

Lemon Bundt Cake crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting.

Confetti Bundtlet item
Confetti Bundtlet
$7

Confetti Bundt Cake crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting

Classic Vanilla Bundtlet item
Classic Vanilla Bundtlet
$7

Classic Vanilla Bundt Cake crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting.

Strawberries & Cream Bundtlet item
Strawberries & Cream Bundtlet
$7

Strawberries & Cream Bundt Cake crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting.

Carrot Bundtlet item
Carrot Bundtlet
$7

Carrot Bundt Cake crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting.

OREO® Cookies & Cream Bundtlet item
OREO® Cookies & Cream Bundtlet
$7

OREO® Cookies & Cream Bundt Cake crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting.

Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie Bundtlet item
Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie Bundtlet
$7

Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie Bundt Cake crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting.

Gluten-Free Lemon Raspberry Bundtlet item
Gluten-Free Lemon Raspberry Bundtlet
$7

Gluten-Free Lemon Raspberry* personal Bundt Cake, crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing