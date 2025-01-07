Central Illinois Regional Competition Fees | Peoria, IL | March 19 - March 23
Initial Deposit for Bus and Hotel
$50
Secure your child's spot on the bus for the Central Illinois Regional Competition in March.
Final Payment for Bus & Hotel
$300
This is the additional bus & hotel payment needed for your child to attend the Central Illinois Regional Competition in March. Both the $50 Deposit & the $300 Payment need to be made to cover the costs of bus & hotel.
MENTORS Trip Fee - Bus & Hotel
$260
This fee is used for Mentors that would like to attend the Central Illinois Regional Tournament.
PARENTS & FAMILY Trip Fee - BUS ONLY
$150
Parents and other family members that would like to ride the bus can purchase a ticket for $150/person. This is for BUS ONLY. Families are responsible for booking their own hotel rooms.
