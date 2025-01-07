Central Illinois Regional Competition Fees | Peoria, IL | March 19 - March 23

This is the additional bus & hotel payment needed for your child to attend the Central Illinois Regional Competition in March. Both the $50 Deposit & the $300 Payment need to be made to cover the costs of bus & hotel.

This is the additional bus & hotel payment needed for your child to attend the Central Illinois Regional Competition in March. Both the $50 Deposit & the $300 Payment need to be made to cover the costs of bus & hotel.

More details...