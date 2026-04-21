Central Indiana Dance Ensemble's Company Fees

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About the memberships
No expiration
Single payment for $590 company fee and $160 sportswear fee.
Renews monthly
This selection initiates 4 monthly payments of $187.50. Payment dates will depend on the date of the initial payment, for example, an initial payment made on May 15 will result in subsequent payments on June 15, July 15, and August 15.
No expiration
Family volunteer hour requirements are detailed in the Company contract. Families may choose to pay a fee to waive this requirement. *Zeffy transactions of $1,000 or more are currently only available through a banking account. Payment may also be made by check for this fee only. Please contact [email protected] with any questions.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!