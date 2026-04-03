Central Indiana Dance Ensemble

Offered by

Central Indiana Dance Ensemble

About this shop

Central Indiana Dance Ensemble's Peter Pan Shop

Directors' Gift item
Directors' Gift
$5

Gifts can be purchased in $5 increments. Directors' gift funds are distributed to all artistic staff as a thank you for the amazing work they do with our dancers.

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BluRay Saturday 2:00 item
BluRay Saturday 2:00
$35

Saturday 2:00 performance recording on BluRay.

*BluRays will be made available for pick-up at CIAOD unless home deliver fee is also purchased.

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DVD Saturday 2:00 item
DVD Saturday 2:00
$30

Saturday 2:00 performance recording on DVD.

*DVDs will be made available for pick-up at CIAOD unless home delivery fee is also purchased.

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BluRay Saturday 7:30 item
BluRay Saturday 7:30
$35

Saturday 7:30 performance recording on BluRay.

*BluRays will be made available for pick-up at CIAOD unless home delivery fee is also purchased.

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DVD Saturday 7:30 item
DVD Saturday 7:30
$30

Saturday 7:30 performance recording on DVD.

*DVDs will be made available for pick-up at CIAOD unless home delivery fee is also purchased.

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DVD/BluRay Home Delivery Fee item
DVD/BluRay Home Delivery Fee
$10

This is an add-on option to have your DVD or BluRay shipped to your home. DVDs and BluRays will be made available at CIAOD if this option is not purchased. This item does not include the purchase of the DVD or BluRay.

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Add a donation for Central Indiana Dance Ensemble

$

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