Central Indiana Dance Ensemble's Peter Pan Shop

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Gifts can be purchased in $5 increments. Directors' gift funds are distributed to all artistic staff as a thank you for the amazing work they do with our dancers.
Saturday 2:00 performance recording on BluRay.
*BluRays will be made available for pick-up at CIAOD unless home deliver fee is also purchased.
Saturday 2:00 performance recording on DVD.
*DVDs will be made available for pick-up at CIAOD unless home delivery fee is also purchased.
Saturday 7:30 performance recording on BluRay.
*BluRays will be made available for pick-up at CIAOD unless home delivery fee is also purchased.
Saturday 7:30 performance recording on DVD.
*DVDs will be made available for pick-up at CIAOD unless home delivery fee is also purchased.
This is an add-on option to have your DVD or BluRay shipped to your home. DVDs and BluRays will be made available at CIAOD if this option is not purchased. This item does not include the purchase of the DVD or BluRay.
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