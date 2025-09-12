Central Indiana Dance Ensemble's Nutcracker Shop

Directors' Gift item
Directors' Gift
$5

Increments of $5.


A monetary contribution to thank our Artistic Staff for all their wonderful work on behalf of our dancers.

Performance DVD - Saturday 2:00 item
Performance DVD - Saturday 2:00
$30

DVD recording of the Saturday 2:00 performance. Free pick-up at studio.

*Home delivery available with additional purchase of $10 home delivery fee.

Performance Blu-ray - Saturday 2:00 item
Performance Blu-ray - Saturday 2:00
$35

Blu-ray recording of the Saturday 2:00 performance.


*Free pick-up at studio included Home delivery available with additional purchase of $10 home delivery fee.

Performance DVD - Saturday 7:30 item
Performance DVD - Saturday 7:30
$30

DVD recording of the Saturday 7:30 performance. Free pick-up at studio.

*Home delivery available with additional purchase of $10 home delivery fee.

Performance Blu-ray - Saturday 7:30 item
Performance Blu-ray - Saturday 7:30
$35

Blu-ray recording of the Saturday 7:30 performance.


*Free pick-up at studio included Home delivery available with additional purchase of $10 home delivery fee.

DVD/Blu-ray Home Delivery Fee item
DVD/Blu-ray Home Delivery Fee
$10

Optional add-on item with purchase of DVD or Blu-ray. (Free studio pick-up is included in DVD/Blu-ray purchase.)

Nutcracker Photos - PAY ONLY AFTER RESERVING TIME item
Nutcracker Photos - PAY ONLY AFTER RESERVING TIME
$35

THIS DOES NOT RESERVE A PHOTO SESSION. Reserve a session with the photographer on Sign-up Genius, and then pay for session here.

Nutcracker Photos Sibling Discount- PAY AFTER RESERVING TIME item
Nutcracker Photos Sibling Discount- PAY AFTER RESERVING TIME
$60

THIS DOES NOT RESERVE A PHOTO SESSION. Reserve a session with the photographer on Sign-up Genius, and then pay for session here. This includes 2 photo sessions, one for each sibling.

Add a donation for Central Indiana Dance Ensemble

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!