Central Little Bear Cheerleading Raffle Fundraiser

$25 Value- Amazon Gift Card
Stanley- 30oz Rose Quartz & matching Rose & Teal Lunch Tote- Total Value $50
Rebel Athletic Dream Gold Glitter Cheer Bag - Value $108
Scentsy Package- Original Stitch Scentsy Warmer- New in Box & Car Scentsy Air Freshner (3) Pack - Total Value- $50
(5) 60 Minute Skyzone Passes - Value $80
Lego Bundle: Creator Exotic Parrot, Creator Panda, Creator Red Dragon with storage box - Value $65
Celtic Knot Heart Queen Necklace - Value $99
Celtic Knot Opal Pendant Necklace -Value $199
Summer Fun Bag- Includes: 6pk Water Blasters, 6pk Bubble Wands, 6pk Reusable Water Balloons, 2pk Light-Up Water Squid Divers, 2 Beach Balls, 36" Light-Up Pool Ring Float, 2pk Light Pool Bounce Balls, 8pk Water Bunch Balloons (265 Balloons), Mesh Beach Bag - Total Value $70
USI Package- (4) Complimentary Home Basketball Game Tickets, a $25 Certificate to use towards any Home Game Event, License Plate Cover, Sock Hat, Magnet, Key Chain, (2) Can Koozies – Total Approximate Value $100
Wash Boss Wash Book- (6) Car Wash Tickets- Value $112
Wash Boss Wash Book- #2 (6) Car Wash Tickets- Value $112
Starbucks & Sweets Cup- Includes: $15 Starbucks Gift Card, Simply Modern Cup, Lemon Head Ropes, Starburst, Bath and Body Works Bubble Gum Spray, Wash & Lotion Set- Donated by Jessie Gross, Realtor- F.C. Tucker- Total Value Approximately $75
Hair by Hannah Gift Certificate- Value $50
Family Fun Basket- (2) Deep Blue Passes, Giggle Scape Family Charades Game, Reese Pieces, Nerd Clusters, M&M’s, Clear Storage Basket- Total Value $60
Dinner at Rafferty’s- (2) Free Entree Certificates- Value up to $60
Pamper Me Basket- Batiste Tropical Exotic Coconut Dry Shampoo 1.06oz, Sun Bum Mini Face Mist SPF45 1.35oz, Being Frenshe Mini Hair Body & Linen Mist- Cashmere Vanilla 2oz, Hempz Beauty Actives Sweet Jasmine & Rose Body Lotion with Collagen Booster 2.25oz, Vitamasques XL Hydrogel Eye Pads with Hyaluronic Complex, 6pk Que Bella Relax & Unwind Face Mask Collection, Owala 40oz FreeSip Water Bottle- Total Value- $85
Free Cake Certificate From Piece of Cake
Piece Of Cake Free Cake Certificate
$50 Off 2026 CLBC Cheer Registration
