Central Montessori Academy Silent Auction

Family Adventure Basket – Value $436

Get ready to make unforgettable memories with this ultimate family fun package! This basket is packed with exciting experiences for all ages, including:

4 Zoo Tickets

One-day carload full admission pass to the Cincinnati Nature Center

4 Ultimate Passes Urban Air

Dayton Dragons - 4 Free Tickets and 4 Dragon Hats

2026 Reds Tickets - 2 Terrace Line or 4 View Level

From outdoor exploration to high-energy play and classic ballpark fun, this bundle is your ticket to adventure all year long!