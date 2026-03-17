Central Montessori Academy Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Family Adventure Basket – Value $436
Get ready to make unforgettable memories with this ultimate family fun package! This basket is packed with exciting experiences for all ages, including:
From outdoor exploration to high-energy play and classic ballpark fun, this bundle is your ticket to adventure all year long!
Starting bid
Drawing in Light Photography Family Session – Value $375
Capture beautiful, lasting memories with a professional mini session from Drawing in Light Photography. This experience offers a relaxed, personalized session designed to highlight your family, children, or special moments with stunning, high-quality images you’ll treasure for years to come. Perfect for updating family photos or celebrating a special occasion!
Starting bid
FC Cincinnati Fan Package – Value $320
Cheer on FC Cincinnati with this exciting fan experience! This package includes two Upper Bowl tickets to catch all the action live, along with FC Cincinnati gear to show your team spirit in style. Plus, enjoy a $50 Target gift card to grab game-day essentials.
Whether you're a longtime supporter or just love a fun night out, this package is the perfect way to experience the energy of a match and rep your team! ⚽
Starting bid
Handmade Crocheted Blanket – Value $100
Cozy up with this beautifully handcrafted crocheted blanket, made with care and attention to detail. Perfect for adding warmth and charm to any space, this one-of-a-kind piece is ideal for snuggling on chilly nights or giving as a thoughtful gift. A true blend of comfort and craftsmanship!
Starting bid
Kendra Scott Jewelry Collection – Value $215
Elevate your everyday style with this stunning Kendra Scott jewelry set, featuring three elegant and timeless pieces. This collection includes the Ashton Gold Stud Pearl Earrings, Ashton Gold Stud Pearl Necklace, and the Elisa Statement Gold Necklace in Ivory Mother of Pearl—perfectly curated to complement any outfit from casual to formal.
With its classic gold tones and luminous pearl accents, this set adds a touch of sophistication and effortless beauty to your jewelry collection. A perfect gift—or a well-deserved treat for yourself!
Starting bid
Bundts, Bites & Blooms Basket – Value $360
Treat yourself (or someone special!) to the perfect mix of sweet indulgence and stylish charm. This delightful basket includes 12 bundt cake certificates for delicious treats, a $150 Sweets by LaDawn gift certificate for custom desserts, and a Branch and Bone gift card for a great night out. To top it off, enjoy a beautiful pair of Lilly Pulitzer flower earrings—adding a fun and colorful touch to any outfit.
From decadent desserts to dining and a pop of style, this basket is a little bit of everything you love!
Starting bid
Bluey Bundle – Value $130
Bring home the fun and heart of Bluey with this adorable handmade bundle! Featuring beautifully crocheted stuffed animals of Bluey and Bingo, this set is perfect for little fans who love imaginative play and cozy companions.
Lovingly crafted and full of charm, these one-of-a-kind plush friends make a special gift that’s sure to be treasured for years to come.
Starting bid
Norwex Home Essentials Basket – Value $100
Upgrade your everyday routine with this practical and eco-friendly Norwex bundle! This basket includes high-quality kitchen towels and tea towels, a foaming hand wash, a gentle face and body cloth, and PowerZyme laundry detergent—everything you need for a cleaner home and personal care routine.
Designed to reduce waste and elevate your cleaning experience, these premium essentials make everyday tasks easier, more effective, and a little more enjoyable
Starting bid
Bourbon Basket – Value $350
For the bourbon enthusiast, this premium collection brings together a trio of highly sought-after favorites—Weller, Buffalo Trace, and Blanton’s—paired with a whiskey ice cube maker for the perfect pour every time.
Whether you’re a seasoned collector or simply enjoy a smooth, well-crafted drink, this basket offers a rich and elevated tasting experience. A true standout for any bourbon lover!
Starting bid
Rhinegeist Beer & Cider Basket – Value $450
Stock up and celebrate with this impressive collection from Rhinegeist! Featuring 216 cans of their popular beer and cider selections, this basket is perfect for parties, gatherings, or simply keeping your fridge well stocked.
With a variety of refreshing options to enjoy, this local favorite delivers bold flavors and crowd-pleasing brews—making it a must-have for any beer lover. Cheers!
Starting bid
Wine Lovers Basket – Value $400
Sip, savor, and indulge with this thoughtfully curated collection for any wine enthusiast. Enjoy two bottles of wine and a $50 gift card to Ripple Wine Bar, along with a luxurious wine tasting experience for four at Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants.
This basket also includes a bottle of Tempranillo red wine and seven additional bottles from Cooper’s Hawk—perfect for sharing or building your personal collection. Whether you're planning a night out or a cozy evening in, this package offers the ultimate wine experience
Starting bid
VIP Graduation Experience – Priceless
Make graduation day even more memorable with the best seats in the house! This exclusive package includes VIP seating for the ceremony, ensuring you don’t miss a single special moment, along with a VIP parking spot for ultimate convenience.
Skip the stress, enjoy the view, and celebrate your graduate in style with this truly priceless experience!
Starting bid
Get ready for big fun with even bigger bubbles! Students will enjoy a playful, hands-on experience creating and chasing giant bubbles during this special after-school activity with Ms. Caitlin.
Age Range: 5–12
Time: 4:00–4:30 PM (date to be coordinated with Ms. Caitlin)
Max Participants: 1 winner and up to 7 CMA enrolled friends
Starting bid
Enjoy a sweet and cozy after-school experience with Ms. Lizzie! Students will make and enjoy their own waffles in this fun, hands-on after-school experience.
Age Range: 3–12 (must be potty trained)
Time: 4:00–4:45 PM (date to be coordinated with Ms. Lizzie)
Max Participants: 1 winner and up to 7 CMA enrolled friends
Starting bid
Dive into a fun-filled morning at the aquarium with Ms. Emily! Students will explore, learn, and enjoy a special behind-the-scenes style experience together.
Ages: 5–12
When: Select weekends in May (coordinated with Ms. Emily)
Time: 9:00 AM–12:00 PM (parents drop-off/pick-up at aquarium)
Max: 1 winner and up to 3 CMA enrolled friends
Starting bid
Get ready for a joyful, music-filled experience with Ms. Nicole! Toddlers will enjoy singing, movement, and hands-on musical fun during this special school day activity designed just for them.
A fun and engaging way for our youngest learners to explore music and movement!
Starting bid
Soccer & Ice Cream with Mr. Chris
Kick off a fun-filled experience with Mr. Chris! Winners and their friends will enjoy an active soccer session with a certified soccer coach, followed by a sweet ice cream treat—perfect for play, connection, and celebration.
Starting bid
Soccer & Ice Cream with Mr. Chris
Kick off a fun-filled experience with Mr. Chris! Winners and their friends will enjoy an active soccer session with a certified soccer coach, followed by a sweet ice cream treat—perfect for play, connection, and celebration.
Starting bid
Japanese Hello Kitty Collectors Basket – Value 355
A dream collection for fans and collectors alike! This unique basket features a charming assortment of Japanese collector items, including Hello Kitty and Kuromi plush, sushi keychains, and a collectible bag.
All items are exclusive to Japan and cannot be purchased in the United States, making this a truly rare and special find!
Starting bid
Creative Play & Cozy Fun Basket - Value $225
This thoughtfully curated basket is packed with fun, creativity, and cozy comfort! It features a soft Squishmallow crochet blanket, a Squishmallow slime set, and relaxing bath bombs for the perfect unwind time. Kids will love the Bluey sunglasses, LEGO daffodil set, and the American Girl sticker book, along with hands-on fun like the Quick Knit Rainbow Loom and Bake-tivity Jr. Baking Set.
For even more creativity, enjoy Wicked journal and pen sets, an arts & crafts activity, and the Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit—perfect for interactive learning and play.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!