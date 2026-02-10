Central New York Chapter of NAWIC

Offered by

Central New York Chapter of NAWIC

About this shop

Central New York Chapter Sponsorship

Annual Partnership Sponsor
$10,000

Premier recognition throughout the year, logo featured prominently, signage at all chapter events, and 3 opportunities to speak at meetings of your choosing

  • 2 Registration Tickets for the NAWIC Northeast Region Spring Conference (travel & accommodations not included)
Website Sponsor
$2,500

Listed on website as “Website Sponsor” with logo and link to company website, signage at all chapter events and 2 tickets to chapter meeting of your choice

Platinum Sponsor
$2,000

• First level Website Placement with link to your company website


• Recognition at all meetings


• 5 guest vouchers to be used at a regular meeting of your choice


• Invitation to bring swag items/marketing materials to all chapter meetings


• Company featured on our social media & website all year

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

• Second level Website Placement with link to your company website


• Recognition at all meetings


• 3 guest vouchers to be used at a regular meeting of your choice


• Invitation to bring swag items and marketing materials to 5 meetings/events of your choice


• Company featured on our social media & website all year

Silver Sponsor
$500

• Third level Website Placement with link to your company website


• Recognition at all meetings


• 2 guest vouchers to be used at a regular meeting of your choice


• Company featured on our social media & website all year


Chapter Meeting Sponsor
$350

Sponsored meeting to include:


• Presentation by company representative and opportunity to select meeting location


• Opportunity to bring swag items


• Company featured on our social media for the sponsored meeting

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!