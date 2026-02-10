Central New York Chapter Sponsorship

About this shop
Premier recognition throughout the year, logo featured prominently, signage at all chapter events, and 3 opportunities to speak at meetings of your choosing
Listed on website as “Website Sponsor” with logo and link to company website, signage at all chapter events and 2 tickets to chapter meeting of your choice
• First level Website Placement with link to your company website
• Recognition at all meetings
• 5 guest vouchers to be used at a regular meeting of your choice
• Invitation to bring swag items/marketing materials to all chapter meetings
• Company featured on our social media & website all year
• Second level Website Placement with link to your company website
• Recognition at all meetings
• 3 guest vouchers to be used at a regular meeting of your choice
• Invitation to bring swag items and marketing materials to 5 meetings/events of your choice
• Company featured on our social media & website all year
• Third level Website Placement with link to your company website
• Recognition at all meetings
• 2 guest vouchers to be used at a regular meeting of your choice
• Company featured on our social media & website all year
Sponsored meeting to include:
• Presentation by company representative and opportunity to select meeting location
• Opportunity to bring swag items
• Company featured on our social media for the sponsored meeting
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!