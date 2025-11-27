Central Ohio 8U Prime Glove Raffle

Winning of drawing gets to pick 1 of the 3 gloves immediately available. Additional pictures can be provided. Gameday 57 12" Manny Machado limited addition #128/144
https://www.rawlings.com/product/PROSNP6-MM13M.html
HOH Contour Fit 11.5"
https://www.rawlings.com/product/PROR204U-4N.html
HOH 11.5" HyperShell Infield Glove
Winning of drawing gets to pick 1 of the 3 gloves immediately available. Additional pictures can be provided. Gameday 57 12" Manny Machado limited addition #128/144
https://www.rawlings.com/product/PROSNP6-MM13M.html
HOH Contour Fit 11.5"
https://www.rawlings.com/product/PROR204U-4N.html
HOH 11.5" HyperShell Infield Glove
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!