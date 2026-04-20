Central Ohio IMA June Meeting

About this event
Join us for a morning of networking and a timely presentation on Middle East Events — exploring how regional geopolitical developments are shaping the threat landscape here at home.
You must be a member to attend this meeting! Membership will be vetted.
This is a great opportunity to reconnect with fellow members, engage with subject matter experts, and discuss the evolving threats that matter most to our community.
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