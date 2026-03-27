Christian Church Central Rocky Mountain Region

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Christian Church Central Rocky Mountain Region

About this event

Central Rocky Mountain Region REGIONAL ASSEMBLY 2026

1902 N Hudson Ave

Pueblo, CO 81001, USA

Clergy Convocation
$50

Clergy Convocation
Friday, August 7th 8:30am-3:30pm

Clergy are invited to a time of connection and renewal.

Regional Assembly Early Bird (ADULT)
$175
Available until Jun 1

Check in for Regional Assembly begins at 4:00pm on Friday, August 7th.


Register before June 1,2026 for the Early Bird price of $175

Regional Assembly (ADULT)
$200

Check in for Regional Assembly begins at 4:00 pm on Friday, August 7th.

Regional Assembly registration is $200 after June 1st.

Regional Assembly Youth (over 12 yrs)
$50

Youth registration for Regional Assembly is $50 for over the age of 12.


Note: 12 and under is free.

Regional Assembly- 12 yrs and under
Free

Children twelve and under are free.

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