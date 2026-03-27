Central Rocky Mountain Region REGIONAL ASSEMBLY 2026

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About this event
Clergy Convocation
Friday, August 7th 8:30am-3:30pm
Clergy are invited to a time of connection and renewal.
Check in for Regional Assembly begins at 4:00pm on Friday, August 7th.
Register before June 1,2026 for the Early Bird price of $175
Check in for Regional Assembly begins at 4:00 pm on Friday, August 7th.
Regional Assembly registration is $200 after June 1st.
Youth registration for Regional Assembly is $50 for over the age of 12.
Note: 12 and under is free.
Children twelve and under are free.
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