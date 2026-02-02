Changing Lives, Taking Flight Raffle

The winner chooses the destination!
LOS CABOS SPORT FISHING FOR 2
- 4 nights for 2 adults at an all-inclusive beachfront resort in Cabo
- Approximate 5-hour fishing day in the world-class sport fishing waters of the Sea of Cortez
- Multiple resorts to choose from
JACKSON HOLE FOR 2
- 3 nights at The Lodge in Jackson Hole
- $150 gift card for The Snake River Grill
- Choice of (1) of the following: Fly Fishing, Horseback Riding, Skiing, or a Jeep Tour
TUSCANY FOR 4
- 6 nights for 4 adults in a private apartment located in Cortona, Italy
- Cooking demonstration with tastings
- Wine education and tasting with 4 varieties of local wine
- Travel assistance and concierge service
ICELAND FOR 2
- 5-night stay for 2 adults at the Sand Hotel
- Blue Lagoon premium experience
- Choice of (1) of the following:
- Whale Watching Boat Tour (May - August)
- Northern Lights Boat Tour (September - April)