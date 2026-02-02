Sixth Circuit Court Appointed Special Advocate Program

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Sixth Circuit Court Appointed Special Advocate Program

About this raffle

Changing Lives, Taking Flight Raffle

Platinum Destinations Ticket
$250

The winner chooses the destination!

LOS CABOS SPORT FISHING FOR 2

  • 4 nights for 2 adults at an all-inclusive beachfront resort in Cabo
  • Approximate 5-hour fishing day in the world-class sport fishing waters of the Sea of Cortez
  • Multiple resorts to choose from


JACKSON HOLE FOR 2

  • 3 nights at The Lodge in Jackson Hole
  • $150 gift card for The Snake River Grill
  • Choice of (1) of the following: Fly Fishing, Horseback Riding, Skiing, or a Jeep Tour


TUSCANY FOR 4

  • 6 nights for 4 adults in a private apartment located in Cortona, Italy
  • Cooking demonstration with tastings
  • Wine education and tasting with 4 varieties of local wine
  • Travel assistance and concierge service


ICELAND FOR 2

  • 5-night stay for 2 adults at the Sand Hotel
  • Blue Lagoon premium experience
  • Choice of (1) of the following: 
    • Whale Watching Boat Tour (May - August)
    • Northern Lights Boat Tour (September - April)
Golden Sunsets Ticket
$100

The winner chooses the destination!

KENTUCKY BOURBON EXPERIENCE

  • 3 nights for 2 adults at the Origin Hotel Lexington or the 21c Museum Hotel Lexington
  • Dinner for 2 at the Jeff Ruby Steakhouse
  • Guided tour featuring 5 local distillery stops with a private car and driver
  • Box lunch, snacks, and bottled water included
  • $100 gift card for each guest to use at the distillery stops included


TUSCANY

  • 6 nights for 2 adults at a Private apartment in Cortona, Italy
  • Cooking demonstration with tastings
  • Wine education and local wine tasting with four varieties of local wines


NASHVILLE OPRY GETAWAY

  • 3 nights for 2 adults
  • 2 tickets to the Grand Ole Opry
  • Hotel options include: Hyatt Centric Downtown Nashville, Hutton, Graduate Nashville, Loews Nashville Hotel at Vanderbilt Plaza, and the Kimpton Aertson

COSTA RICA

  • 5 nights for 2 adults
  • Choose your location: Beach or rainforest


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