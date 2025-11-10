Central State University Atlanta Alumni Chapter Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
An alumnus who has made a one-time lifetime contribution to the National Alumni Association, ensuring lifelong connection and support.
Note: This only covers the NAA portion and not the annual local dues.
Renews yearly on: January 1
An alumnus in good standing who contributes annual dues to both the AAA and NAA.
Note: $50 applied to NAA and $50 applied to local dues
Renews yearly on: January 1
Friends and supporters of Central State University who wish to affiliate with the Atlanta Alumni Association (AAA) may be designated as associate members. While they are not eligible to vote on National matters or hold elective office, they enjoy all other privileges of AAA membership.
Renews yearly on: January 1
An alumnus who has paid lifetime membership dues to the National Alumni Association (NAA). This status does not include local chapter dues; an additional annual fee is required to maintain active membership in the Atlanta Alumni Chapter.
