Central State University Greater Dayton Alumni Chapter Membership 2026

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About the memberships
Valid until December 30 at CST
This includes your $50 membership to the National Alumni Association and your chapter dues for one year. Membership requires that you are a graduate of Central State University. Annual members have full voting privileges (unless specified delegates are required), are eligible to hold office at the local and national level, and may participate as a committee chairperson or member.
Valid until December 30 at CST
This membership is for non-graduates, spouses, and friends of Central State University. Associate Members do not have voting privileges.
Valid until December 30 at CST
The National Alumni Association Life Membership is available for $500.00. Once you’ve become a Life Member, you have no further obligation to pay national dues to the National Alumni Association. However, you are still responsible for paying your local chapter dues.
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