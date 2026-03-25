Central States Synod, ELCA

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Central States Synod, ELCA

About this event

Central States Synod - Discernment Event

St. Louis - June 12-13
Free

LuMin Campus House

7019 Forsyth Blvd,

St. Louis, MO 63105

https://maps.app.goo.gl/BtmkMob8nwMfjHd86

Ozarks - June 19-20
Free

Our Savior's Lutheran Church

442 US-54,

Camdenton, MO 65020

https://maps.app.goo.gl/yRMd5bwogqiNLMeS8

Western Kansas - June 26-27
Free

Trinity Lutheran Church

2703 Fort St,

Hays, KS 67601

https://maps.app.goo.gl/JoNHMQvCvcPeVP3x6

Central Kansas - July 17-18
Free

Redeemer Lutheran Church

743 E Magnolia Rd,

Salina, KS 67401

https://maps.app.goo.gl/mkWSR5mA67WiSaDY9

Kansas City - July 24-25
Free

Location: TBD

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