Central States Synod - Discernment Event

Hosted by
About this event
LuMin Campus House
7019 Forsyth Blvd,
St. Louis, MO 63105
https://maps.app.goo.gl/BtmkMob8nwMfjHd86
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
442 US-54,
Camdenton, MO 65020
https://maps.app.goo.gl/yRMd5bwogqiNLMeS8
Trinity Lutheran Church
2703 Fort St,
Hays, KS 67601
https://maps.app.goo.gl/JoNHMQvCvcPeVP3x6
Redeemer Lutheran Church
743 E Magnolia Rd,
Salina, KS 67401
https://maps.app.goo.gl/mkWSR5mA67WiSaDY9
Location: TBD
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!