Central Texas Shootout Fall 2025

24905 Ranch Rd 12

Dripping Springs, TX 78620, USA

Iron Rifle
$30

Rimfire Iron Sight Rifle

Optic Rifle
$30

Rimfire Optic Sight Rifle

PCC
$30

Pistol Caliber Carbine

Rimfire Pistol
$30

Rimfire Iron Sight Pistol..........ROOKIES NOT allowed to enter this discipline.

Centerfire Pistol
$30

Centerfire Iron Sight Pistol..........ROOKIES NOT allowed to enter this discipline.

Rimfire Pistol Optic
$30

Rimfire Optic Sight Pistol...MUST be entered in one of the pistol iron disciplines before you can enter in this discipline. This applies to every match........ROOKIES NOT allowed to enter this discipline.

Centerfire Pistol Optic
$30

Centerfire Optic Sight Pistol...MUST be entered in one of the pistol iron disciplines before you can enter in this discipline. This applies to every match........ROOKIES NOT allowed to enter this discipline.

1911 Model
$30

1911 Model........ROOKIES NOT allowed to enter this discipline.

Centerfire Revolver Iron
$30

Centerfire Revolver Iron Sights........ROOKIES NOT allowed to enter this discipline.

Rimfire Revolver Iron
$30

Rimfire Revolver Iron........ROOKIES NOT allowed to enter this discipline.

