Centralia Cultural Society

Offered by

Centralia Cultural Society

About the memberships

Centralia Cultural Society Patron Membership

Individual
$40

Valid until April 6, 2027

Eligible for patron discounts, receive mail/email blasts, listing on website

Family
$75

Valid until April 6, 2027

Eligible for patron discounts, receive mail/email blasts, listing on website

Sponsor
$100

Valid until April 6, 2027

Eligible for patron discounts, receive mail/email blasts, listing on website, coffee mug or tumbler

Benefactor
$250

No expiration

Eligible for patron discounts, receive mail/email blasts, listing on website, coffee mug or tumbler, t-shirt, plaque on donor tree

Founder
$500

Valid until April 6, 2027

Eligible for patron discounts, receive mail/email blasts, listing on website, coffee mug or tumbler, t-shirt, plaque on donor tree, 2 tickets to one event (pending availability)

Legacy
$1,000

Valid until April 6, 2027

Eligible for patron discounts, receive mail/email blasts, listing on website, coffee mug or tumbler, t-shirt, plaque on donor tree, 4 tickets to one event (pending availability)

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