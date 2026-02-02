Centralia Cultural Society Patron Membership

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About the memberships
Valid until April 6, 2027
Eligible for patron discounts, receive mail/email blasts, listing on website
Valid until April 6, 2027
Eligible for patron discounts, receive mail/email blasts, listing on website
Valid until April 6, 2027
Eligible for patron discounts, receive mail/email blasts, listing on website, coffee mug or tumbler
No expiration
Eligible for patron discounts, receive mail/email blasts, listing on website, coffee mug or tumbler, t-shirt, plaque on donor tree
Valid until April 6, 2027
Eligible for patron discounts, receive mail/email blasts, listing on website, coffee mug or tumbler, t-shirt, plaque on donor tree, 2 tickets to one event (pending availability)
Valid until April 6, 2027
Eligible for patron discounts, receive mail/email blasts, listing on website, coffee mug or tumbler, t-shirt, plaque on donor tree, 4 tickets to one event (pending availability)
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