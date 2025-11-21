Centro De Apoyo Comunitario's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Starting bid
This paper mache Catrina is made by a local artist and stands about three feet high. Catrinas are common art pieces used to celebrate Day of the Dead but are also folk art that show off the color and beauty of Mexican art.
Starting bid
Oaxacan crafts, chocolate and coffee
Starting bid
Starting bid
Tamales can be made gluten free and/or vegan. Choose two of the flavors listed when you win.
Starting bid
Enjoy your cocktail hour even more with this lovely decanter and high ball glasses. It would make a great gift for a whiskey lover. Proof of legal age required at pick up.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!