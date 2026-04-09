Century Panther Football Touchdown Club Incorporated

Offered by

Century Panther Football Touchdown Club Incorporated

About the memberships

Century Panther Football Touchdown Club Tiered Sponsorships

The Home Field Supporter
$50

Valid until June 7, 2027

Basic Decal & Digital Thank You 

* Receive the Official 2026 Panther Decal (Standard size).

* Digital recognition (name listed on the booster club website "Thank You" page).

* Personalized thank-you note from the booster club.

The Prowl Backer
$150

Valid until June 7, 2027

Program Listing & Upgraded Decal 

* All assets from $50 tier.

* Name listed in the official Game Day Program under the "Community Backers" section.

* 2 Century Panther Water Bottles

The Century Champion
$250

Valid until June 7, 2027

Exclusive Item & Enhanced Listing 

* All assets from lower tiers.

* Receive 2 Century Football hoodies

 * Name listed in a slightly larger font/section in the Game Day Program.

* Receive 2 season tickets for the 2026 Home games

The 2026 Legacy Builder
$400

Valid until June 7, 2027

Personalized Visibility

* All assets from lower tiers.

* Receive 2 Custom Stadium Seats branded as Century Panther Legacy Builder.

* 2 Season Tickets to all Home Games in the 2026 Season and reserved VIP Parking.

Add a donation for Century Panther Football Touchdown Club Incorporated

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