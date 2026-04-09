Century Panther Football Touchdown Club Tiered Sponsorships

About the memberships
Valid until June 7, 2027
Basic Decal & Digital Thank You
* Receive the Official 2026 Panther Decal (Standard size).
* Digital recognition (name listed on the booster club website "Thank You" page).
* Personalized thank-you note from the booster club.
Valid until June 7, 2027
Program Listing & Upgraded Decal
* All assets from $50 tier.
* Name listed in the official Game Day Program under the "Community Backers" section.
* 2 Century Panther Water Bottles
Valid until June 7, 2027
Exclusive Item & Enhanced Listing
* All assets from lower tiers.
* Receive 2 Century Football hoodies
* Name listed in a slightly larger font/section in the Game Day Program.
* Receive 2 season tickets for the 2026 Home games
Valid until June 7, 2027
Personalized Visibility
* All assets from lower tiers.
* Receive 2 Custom Stadium Seats branded as Century Panther Legacy Builder.
* 2 Season Tickets to all Home Games in the 2026 Season and reserved VIP Parking.
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