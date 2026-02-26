Century Track and Field Booster Club's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Support a great local shop while upgrading your gear.
This $50 gift card to MN Treads can be used toward premium footwear, apparel, and accessories designed for running, walking, training, and everyday comfort. The locally owned Rochester shop carries top athletic brands and specializes in helping customers find the right fit for performance and lifestyle.
Whether you’re replacing running shoes, grabbing cozy athletic apparel, or picking up gear for track season, this gift card makes it easy.
Perfect for runners, walkers, athletes, or anyone who appreciates comfortable, high-quality gear from a community-focused local business.
Starting bid
2 hours of home organizing
https://therescuedroom.com/about/
Established in 2014, Rescued Room started with a simple mission: to simplify homes & lives. This passion for simple & intentional living drives us to be the best we can be, whether we’re:
Decluttering & organizing our clients’ homes… so they can feel free and focused.
Scrubbing bathrooms, folding laundry, or washing dishes… giving back our clients time to focus on what matters most.
Designing & curating beautiful spaces that truly reflect each of our client’s unique personalities.
ORGANIZE. CLEAN. DESIGN… that’s what we do. All with a mission to simplify your home & life!
Starting bid
Everything you need to turn dessert into an event.
This fun ice-cream themed bundle includes delicious toppings, a sturdy ice cream scooper, and gift cards to two local favorites — Target and Flapdoodles. Stock up on your favorite ice cream flavors at Target, then head to Flapdoodles for one of Rochester’s most beloved scoops.
Set up a DIY sundae bar, invite friends or family, and build the perfect bowl with all the toppings.
It’s a great prize for families, dessert lovers, or anyone who believes ice cream deserves its own night.
Sweet, simple, and guaranteed to get used.
Starting bid
Show your Panther pride.
This exclusive Century Track & Field swag bundle is packed with custom gear you won’t find anywhere else. Inside you’ll get a custom Century Panthers sweatshirt, two Century Track & Field t-shirts, Panther earrings, Panther keychains, and a Century Panthers water bottle to carry with you to meets, workouts, or everyday life.
It’s the perfect set for athletes, parents, and fans who want to support the team in style. Wear it to meets, represent at school, or bring the Panther energy wherever you go.
And the best part? This gear supports the team while showing off your Panther pride.
Starting bid
A membership at the Rochester Athletic Club is an investment in your life and the lives of those closest to you. As a premier club for over 30 years, our success allows us to offer more opportunities and services to more people. We love improving people’s lives, one person and interaction at a time. Our team members are here to help you feel comfortable, enjoy your time invested at the club, and achieve success.
Starting bid
A membership at the Rochester Athletic Club is an investment in your life and the lives of those closest to you. As a premier club for over 30 years, our success allows us to offer more opportunities and services to more people. We love improving people’s lives, one person and interaction at a time. Our team members are here to help you feel comfortable, enjoy your time invested at the club, and achieve success.
Starting bid
A membership at the Rochester Athletic Club is an investment in your life and the lives of those closest to you. As a premier club for over 30 years, our success allows us to offer more opportunities and services to more people. We love improving people’s lives, one person and interaction at a time. Our team members are here to help you feel comfortable, enjoy your time invested at the club, and achieve success.
Starting bid
Looking for the perfect way to keep the kids entertained without a screen? This curated collection features a Bluey Paint Party activity book, playdough, and outdoor essentials like Bluey Jumbo Chalk and bubble wands. Whether they are painting their favorite Heeler characters or blowing bubbles in the backyard, this basket promises hours of creative joy.
Starting bid
Perfect for pampering, this spa basket includes a cozy throw, cute drink cup, candle, collection of masks and more to help you relax and refresh your body and mind.
Starting bid
Personalized travel rewards mentorship from a 20 year veteran. A strategic, handheld roadmap to safely maximize points for luxury travel and fly for free.
Starting bid
Everything you need for a cozy night in! This romantic basket includes an XO pillow, bottle of wine, two wine glasses, heart-shaped covered baking dish, serving platter, a fun Valentine love block stacking game and more!
Perfect for date nights, anniversaries, or gifting someone special.
Starting bid
Ready, set, bake! This kitchen-ready basket is packed with everything you need for delicious homemade treats and cozy baking days.
Includes cookie mixes, baking sheets, hot pads, kitchen textiles, and helpful baking essentials — perfect for beginners or seasoned home bakers alike.
Whether you're making holiday cookies, family desserts, or weekend treats, this basket has you covered from prep to oven to serving.
Starting bid
Everything you need for a delicious, cozy pasta night at home!
This kitchen-ready bundle includes a quality Cuisinart pot, pasta, sauce, kitchen towel, and essential utensils — making it easy to cook, serve, and enjoy a comforting homemade meal.
Perfect for date night, family dinner, new homeowners, or anyone who loves simple, satisfying meals made from scratch.
Bring the warmth of an Italian kitchen right to your table.
Starting bid
Stay warm while you cheer on the purple and gold! This Vikings fan basket includes cozy team blankets, Vikings hat, and Vikings socks — everything you need for game day comfort at home or the stadium.
Perfect for the ultimate fan, tailgates, or gifting someone who bleeds purple.
Snuggle up, stay loud, and SKOL!
Starting bid
Perfect for crafters and creative minds! This hands-on basket includes Knitted Cozy Home kits, model airplane kit, yarn for your next project and more!
Whether you love knitting, building, or relaxing with a creative project, this bundle offers hours of cozy, screen-free fun. Great for beginners, hobbyists, or anyone who enjoys making something with their hands
Starting bid
Swifties, this one’s for you.
This fan-favorite bundle includes:
Perfect for display, gifting, or your next Eras-inspired girls’ night.
💖 Bid now — this is the ultimate Swiftie score.
Starting bid
https://squeegeesquad.com/locations/rochester-mn/
Treat yourself to a professional clean! This $300 gift certificate can be used toward window cleaning, power/soft washing or gutter cleaning from your locally owned Squeegee Squad team in Rochester. This certificate makes home maintenance easy and beautifully visible.
Starting bid
https://squeegeesquad.com/locations/rochester-mn/
Treat yourself to a professional clean! This $300 gift certificate can be used toward window cleaning, power/soft washing or gutter cleaning from your locally owned Squeegee Squad team in Rochester. This certificate makes home maintenance easy and beautifully visible.
Starting bid
Grab a couple of friends and hit the course for an unforgettable 9-hole round of golf with Coach Gahr at Hadley Creek! Enjoy one-on-one time, great conversation, and the chance to sharpen your game with tips from a seasoned coach.
Perfect for golf lovers, athletes, parents, or anyone who wants a memorable experience on the course.
This package includes spots for up to three golfers. Coach Gahr will round out the foursome. Date and tee time to be mutually agreed upon.
Starting bid
Enjoy four beautiful, home-grown flower arrangements — one delivered each week during the month of August.
Handcrafted from Coach Kris’s incredible garden, each bouquet will feature fresh, seasonal blooms at their peak. Perfect for brightening your home, surprising someone special, or enjoying a full month of summer beauty.
Includes:
• 4 custom floral arrangements
• 1 per week in August
• Locally grown and arranged with care
A truly one-of-a-kind, locally grown gift.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!