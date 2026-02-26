Century Track and Field Booster Club's Silent Auction

Support a great local shop while upgrading your gear.

https://www.mntreads.com/





This $50 gift card to MN Treads can be used toward premium footwear, apparel, and accessories designed for running, walking, training, and everyday comfort. The locally owned Rochester shop carries top athletic brands and specializes in helping customers find the right fit for performance and lifestyle.





Whether you’re replacing running shoes, grabbing cozy athletic apparel, or picking up gear for track season, this gift card makes it easy.





Perfect for runners, walkers, athletes, or anyone who appreciates comfortable, high-quality gear from a community-focused local business.