Cereni-Te, Inc's Silent Auction

.Experience the soulful charm of New Orleans with our auction package—a 3-night getaway for two. Immerse yourself in the city's culinary delights with a walking food tour through the historic French Quarter. From beignets to gumbo, savor the flavors of this vibrant city.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of hotels in New Orleans (details below)
- Walking food tour through the French Quarter
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at hotel's discretion
FOOD TOUR: Visit the French Quarter’s most famous restaurants for most delicious local fare, such as gumbo, Creole brisket, and beignets. Tour is approximately 3 hours. Gratuities for guide not included. Alternative non-food tour may be available if traveler prefers not to walk.
Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T32904
Subject to availability when you book. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Paid upgrades and extended dates may be available when you book. Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 24 months of purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
4-Night Arizona Dude Ranch for 2
$2,200
Starting bid
At White Stallion Ranch, the personal touch and hospitality of a traditional dude ranch is carefully blended with the service and amenities of a fine resort. The True family welcomes you to the ranch that has been their home for over 50 years. Reconnect with nature, family, friends and serenity. Ride through the unspoiled desert, rugged mountains and cactus that have brought Hollywood filmmakers to the ranch for over 70 years. Recognized nationally for excellence in service and value.
INCLUDES:
- 4-night accommodation for 2 guests (additional guests can be added at a per person rate)
- Meals
- Ranch activities
The activities offered go well beyond the riding program, with many amenities and activities to entertain our non-riding guests. With our Adventure Package, you’ll also be shooting Cowboy style Henry Yellowboy .22 caliber lever action rifles on the Ranch shooting range, bouldering or single pitch climbing, and seeing the ranch at your own speed on one of our Radpower Fat Tire E-Bikes. A getaway you'll truly remember!
This package is not available during holiday weeks: Thanksgiving, Christmas/New Year's, and Easter. Book within 18 months of purchase and complete travel within 21 months of purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
Family Waterpark Getaway! for 4
$1,000
Starting bid
Make a splash with our auction package—a 3-night family getaway for four to the winner's choice of waterpark resorts. Whether it's the thrilling slides or lazy rivers, this package promises wet and wild fun for everyone. Bid now to secure a family vacation filled with laughter, excitement, and aquatic adventures.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of waterpark resorts across the USA.
- Choose from resorts detailed in the link below.
- Waterpark passes for 4 each day (Great Wolf Lodge properties only, plus select others where noted).
- Room will accommodate 4 people (any age). Typical configuration will be two queens or a queen bed and sofa bed, at the resort's discretion. Paid upgrades available.
Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, waterpark pass inclusions and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T34896
Subject to availability when you book. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Paid upgrades and extended dates may be available when you book. Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 24 months of purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
$ Nights All-Inclusive Adults Only! for 2
$2,200
Starting bid
Elevate your travel dreams with this fantastic auction package—a 4-night escape for two at the winner's choice of all-inclusive adults-only resorts in Mexico, Caribbean, Spain, Greece and more! Indulge in luxury, white-sand beaches, and gourmet cuisine. Bid now for the ultimate romantic getaway, where each moment is a celebration of love and leisure in a paradise of your choosing.
INCLUDES:
- 4 nights accommodation in Spain, Mexico, Caribbean, Greece or another top destination.
- Choose from adults only all-inclusive resorts detailed in the link below.
- All meals and beverages included in the resort's all-inclusive plan (select items may require additional payment per resort policy).
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at the resort's discretion. Paid upgrades and extensions available.
Some resorts charge local taxes at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T42996
Subject to availability when you book. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. (others 18+). Paid upgrades and extended dates may be available when you book. Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 24 months of purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
Bunk and Breakfast at Colorado Ranch Sleeps up to 6
$750
Starting bid
Colorado Ranch B&B getaway at Sylvan Dale Ranch - you’ll get a lot more than just a comfortable night’s rest and a hearty ranch breakfast; you’ll get our timeless Western ambiance combined with 3,200 acres of foothills beauty to explore! Located in the Rocky Mountain foothills just 10 minutes from Loveland, Colorado, and an easy hour from Denver, you will be charmed by the sense of restful seclusion. Our cabins are nestled within our scenic valley. The Western lifestyle always encourages a good night’s sleep and a hearty appetite.
INCLUDES:
- Three nights in Guest House
- Daily country breakfast
- Access to winter ranch activities
To enhance your stay, visit our Game Courts with tennis, pickleball, shuffleboard, foursquare, and basketball. Challenge your group to a game of volleyball, pitch some horseshoes, and brush up on your skills with a game of ping-pong, foosball, or billiards in the Game Room. Ask about nearby bike trails. Jog and hike, then curl up with your favorite read! Access to horseback riding, bass fishing, and archery is weather dependent and additional fees apply.
Subject to availability. Blackout dates apply on holidays. Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 15 months of purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
Authentic Dude Ranch Experience for Two
$1,200
Starting bid
Experience this 3-Night Getaway for Two to Kay El Bar Dude Ranch. Well before Wickenburg, Arizona became known as “The Dude Ranching Capital of the World,” Kay El Bar was welcoming guests. In fact, it was the first in 1918. Kay El Bar has offered an authentic dude ranch experience for over 100 years. From the Homestead House, built in 1914, to the large adobe lodge, built in 1926, Kay El Bar offers the best of a cherished Arizona tradition. Ride the trails, enjoy the pool and whirlpool spa, hike, or rest in the lodge living room. Whatever you want, you will find peace and relaxation at your own pace.
INCLUDES:
- 3-night stay for 2 guests
- Daily meals
- Horseback riding
Subject to availability. Not available on holiday weeks: Thanksgiving, Christmas/New Years and Easter. Book within 18 months of purchase and complete travel within 21 months of purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
Cozy Getaway in Vermont Mountains Sleeps up to 2
$250
Starting bid
The Vermont Inn, steeped in classic New England beauty, features 16 individually-designed guest rooms and suites. The sprawling red farmhouse, set on 8 acres near Killington Ski Resort and situated in the Green Mountains, has won several awards including TripAdvisor, CBS Boston, and Booking.com for its ambiance and amenities. Relax and unwind, or venture outside for seasonal outdoor adventures.
INCLUDES:
- Two nights in a Deluxe Suite
- Access to seasonal pool, hot tub, and sauna
The Inn offers a fireplace and whirlpool tub, deluxe suites, family suites, queen, king and double rooms. The pub on site offers wines and local brews. Additional amenities include a fitness center, sauna & breakfast.
Subject to availability. Valid April 1-Aug 31; Nov 1-Nov 30. Not valid during peak seasons: September-October and December-March. Not valid during the World Cup. Book within 9 months of purchase and complete travel within 12 months of purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
2 Nights in Charming & Historic B&B sleeps 2
$450
Starting bid
Enjoy 2 nights at the coveted Granville Queen Inn, an 8-room B&B on North Carolina's Inner Banks. Refreshed in 2022, the Granville Queen Inn is walking distance to downtown historic Edenton, where you can dive into the rich culture and community of North Carolina. The Granville Queen Inn is the perfect destination for a golf trip, fishing, couples escape, historic tours, and shopping.
INCLUDES:
- 2 nights in a room at the Granville Queen Inn
- Homemade breakfast each day provided by the onsite innkeeper
- Parking
Locally, there are an array of activities including: Trolley Tour, 1886 Roanoke River Light House, Oceanic Golf Course, Albemarle Fishing Charter's and Kayak Tours.
Valid Mon-Thurs nights
Subject to availability. Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 15 months of purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
3-Night Getaway in New York Finger Lakes Sleeps up to 2
$650
Starting bid
Experience Canandaigua from one of five comfortably-appointed and spacious guest rooms, all with private en-suite baths and several with fireplaces. The Bed and Breakfast at Oliver Phelps is tastefully furnished with period antiques, 12 ft ceilings, and an inviting fireplace for a unique feeling of historic grandeur. Awake to a delicious three course breakfast served with local juices, coffee, or tea. Then, enjoy the park-like setting in the backyard with 40+ trees, enclosed Gazebo, and open deck for you to sit back and relax. When the day is done, revel in the delicious spoils acquired from your adventures with wine, cheese, and home brew.
INCLUDES:
- Three nights in choice of Elizabeth's Retreat or The Franklin
- Free parking
- Private bathroom
- Daily three-course locally sourced organic breakfast
- Afternoon home-baked treats and hot tea or coffee
Valid Oct 1-Jun 15
Subject to availability. Not valid on holidays. Book early to assure best availability. Book within 9 months of purchase and complete travel within 12 months of purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
Couples Getaway to Lake Erie
$600
Starting bid
Located along the Southern Shore of Lake Erie, you can find The Lakehouse Inn. This hotel in Geneva, Ohio provides a unique getaway for guests and an all-inclusive experience. In addition to comfortable lodging, the Geneva-on-the-Lake hotel features a winery, farm-to-table restaurant and day spa. Whether you want to watch a sunset on Lake Erie, relax on the lakefront patios, tour the local wineries, or pamper yourself at the spa, The Lakehouse Inn has it all. Enjoy delectable, locally sourced cuisine with great views each morning at Crosswinds Grille. In the evening, stop in for a delicious meal paired with fine wines. Whether you are celebrating a special occasion or just wanting to get away, The Lakehouse Inn is the perfect place.
INCLUDES:
- Two nights in a Traditional Room
- Gourmet breakfast basket delivered to your room each morning
- 60-minute couples massage
- $50 voucher toward dinner at Crosswinds Grille (Closed Tuesdays)
The Lakehouse Inn features nine guest rooms, three cottages, and a wonderful Lake Erie beach house rental. Our accommodations are ideal for group getaways, weekend girls trips, or a romantic escape to Geneva, Ohio. The Lakehouse Inn is the perfect hotel to relax, take a walk along the beach, taste unique wines and enjoy one another’s company.
Subject to availability. Not valid over holidays. Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 15 months of purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
5 Nights All-Inclusive! Cabo & More Sleeps up to 2
$2,200
Starting bid
Escape to paradise with a 5-night all-inclusive vacation for two, allowing the winner to choose between the stunning destinations of Cabo, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Maya, and Costa Rica. This getaway promises a perfect blend of luxury, relaxation, and hospitality.
INCLUDES:
- 5 nights in your choice of a resort in Cabo, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Maya, and Costa Rica.
- Choose from 4 and 5-star resorts detailed in the link below.
- All meals and beverages included in the resort's all-inclusive plan (some premium items may require additional charge).
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at resort's discretion.
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Some resorts charge local taxes at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T52805
Subject to availability when you book. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Paid upgrades and extended dates may be available when you book. Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 24 months of purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
4 Nights All-Inclusive! DR or Cancun
$1,500
Starting bid
Indulge in a Caribbean paradise with a 4-night escape for two at a 5-star all-inclusive resort in Punta Cana or Cancun area. Immerse in luxury, pristine beaches, and gourmet delights. Bid for a romantic retreat, where every moment is a celebration of love and leisure in sun-soaked beauty.
INCLUDES:
- 4 nights accommodation in Punta Cana or Cancun area.
- Choose from 5-star all-inclusive resorts detailed in the link below.
- All meals and beverages included in the resort's all-inclusive plan (some premium items may require additional charge).
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at resort's discretion. Paid upgrades and extensions available.
Some resorts charge local taxes at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T42995
Subject to availability when you book. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Paid upgrades and extended dates may be available when you book. Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 24 months of purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
One Year of Online Guitar Lessons
$100
Starting bid
WOW....this is a ONE YEAR MEMBERSHIP to the Blues Guitar Unleashed ALL ACCESS PASS program. You'll have one full year of full access to the Blues Guitar Unleashed Member Portal, including streaming access to currently over 850 video lessons, hundreds of blues jam tracks, and complete manuals in PDF format. You will also have access to the online Practice Generator & Tracker, as well as membership and access to the Blues Guitar Unleashed Member Forum, and several live, online sessions per month.
Blues Guitar Unleashed is the most popular selling blues guitar course since 2008. Blues Guitar Unleashed is being used by over 26,372 blues guitar players around the world with more students joining every day. What makes Blues Guitar Unleashed unique is the systematic approach to blues playing. Each of the 31 lessons follows the previous in terms of technique, skills, and concepts. If you are an intermediate level guitar player the Blues Guitar Unleashed is the only course you'll ever need to be ready to get on stage or in a group anywhere in the world at any time and feel confident and kill it.
Griff Hamlin has had a successful and varied career that has spanned over three decades, and Blues Guitar Unleashed has been the #1 blues guitar learning site on the web since 2008. With over 56,000 students worldwide, and over 2 dozen courses ranging from Acoustic Blues to Slide, to Electric Rhythm and Soloing, there are courses and lessons for all levels and styles of blues. Learn more at http://BluesGuitarUnleashed.com.
Online membership (valid 24/7). Redeem within 6 months after purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!). Valid for premium online guitar lesson content.
One Month of Virtual Dance Classes
$40
Starting bid
Share the magic of dance with your little one! Your one month membership to Tutu School includes 4 in-person classes and access to a library of on demand classes by professional ballet instructors and custom coloring sheets to boot. All in-person classes include careful symptom screening, social distancing, and masks for those over the age of 2. If you want to continue your membership after one month, you can enroll for a class membership at Tutu School Chicago! Membership is always ongoing.
INCLUDES:
- One Month of Classes + Unlimited Streaming
- Custom Coloring Sheets
- Unlimited Make-Up Classes
- Access to Your Tutu School's Special Events
We believe that motor skill development is infinitely enhanced by Tchaikovsky and Bach, that young imaginations benefit immensely from exploring the enchanted worlds of swans and sugar plums, and that twirling should be a fundamental part of any childhood.
Online membership (valid 24/7). Redeem within 6 months after purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!). Certificate may be used for virtual classes while available. When in-person classes resume, it may be applied toward in-person instruction.
One Year of Online Language Lessons
$50
Starting bid
Looking forward to traveling internationally? Prepare now by learning the language! Begin your one year premium membership at LingQ and receive:
-Access to lessons for 25 languages on web and mobile
-Thousands of hours of audio with transcript
-Full text translation and notes
-Unlimited vocabulary LingQs
-Unlimited imported lessons
-SRS vocabulary review tools
-Additional activities and enhanced statistics
Plus, download lesson audio, print/edit lessons, track all learning activity, sync lesson progress and playlists across devices, and access lessons offline so you can practice anywhere!
At LingQ, you're part of a global language learning community. Join live conversations or interact on Language Forums and Blogs. Meaningful communication in your new language makes it real and real communication helps you learn.
Online membership (valid 24/7). Redeem within 12 months after purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan
$290
Starting bid
Capture a legendary moment between two of the most iconic athletes of our time, Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan, sharing a congenial moment on the golf course. This exclusive piece showcases the duo in a rare, candid snapshot, highlighting their camaraderie and mutual respect.
INCLUDES:
- 23" X 19" framed photo of Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan with engraved facsimile signatures
- High quality framework
- Shipping within the continental United States
Valid for shipping within the continental United States. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!). Must redeem within 9 months of purchase. Upgrade opportunities may be available.
Babe Ruth Golf Display!
$400
Starting bid
Win a captivating display featuring Babe Ruth playing golf in 1941 to raise funds for WWII. This unique piece is accompanied by a laser-engraved plaque featuring a facsimile signature of the legendary slugger, immortalizing his contribution to both sports and patriotism.
INCLUDES:
- Photo of Babe Ruth after his playing career raising money for the war efforts in 1941 through his participation in golf events
- Laser engraved plaque featuring a facsimile signature
- Professionally framed using museum quality materials including acid free matting and 99% UV glass to protect signature from fading. Dust covered backing and wired for hanging.
- Framed size: 21" x 21"
- FREE shipping within the continental United States
Long Island Silent Auction is the tri-state area’s premier silent auction company. With over 30 years of experience in sports memorabilia and framing, Long Island Silent Auction offers only the highest quality authentic items. All items are sourced directly through the athletes or their representatives and come authenticated by leading 3rd party authenticators. All frames are museum quality. Our number 1 priority is your satisfaction.
Winner will receive item exactly as pictured. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!). Must redeem within 9 months of purchase. Upgrade opportunities may be available.
Jaci’s Garden Wagon Basket – Sturdy & Convenient!
$140
Starting bid
Make gardening easier with this durable and spacious wagon basket. Designed for effortless transport, it features smooth-rolling wheels, a sturdy frame, and an ergonomic handle. Perfect for carrying tools, plants, and supplies across any terrain. Save time and effort—upgrade your gardening experience today!
Bee Sweet Basket – A Buzz-Worthy Treat
$65
Starting bid
Delight in nature’s golden treasures with our Bee Sweet Basket, a charming collection that celebrates the enchanting world of bees and their sweet rewards. This basket is your invitation to savor life’s sweetest moments.
Cross Shoulder Bag
$40
Starting bid
Designed to seamlessly blend style and functionality for the modern individual on the move.
Whether you're navigating city streets, heading to work, or embarking on a weekend adventure, this cross shoulder bag is your ideal companion, offering both practicality and elegance in one sleek package.
Garden of Love
$60
Starting bid
Celebrate love, beauty, and nature with the Garden of Love, a delightful collection of garden-inspired treasures designed to bring warmth and charm to any space. Perfect for plant lovers, romantics, and anyone who finds peace in nature, this basket symbolizes growth, love, and new beginnings. Let love grow with this beautiful and meaningful gift—because every love story, like every garden, flourishes with care.
The Ultimate Book Lover's Basket
$50
Starting bid
This basket is more than just a collection of items; it's an invitation to immerse oneself in the joys of reading. Whether for yourself or as a gift to a fellow book lover, the Ultimate Book Lover's Basket offers a sanctuary of comfort and literary direction.
Travelers Large Bag
$50
Starting bid
The Traveler's Large Bag is the quintessential companion for those who value both style and functionality during their journeys. Designed to accommodate all your essentials, this spacious bag ensures you're prepared for any adventure. Whether you're embarking on a weekend getaway or a week-long adventure, the Traveler's Large Bag is designed to meet your travel needs with ease and elegance.
Carry On Garment Bag
$50
Starting bid
Elevate your travel experience with our Traveler's Garment Bag’s , thoughtfully curated to meet the needs of the modern traveler. This bag combines practicality with elegance, ensuring your attire remains pristine throughout your journey. The Traveler's Garment Bag ensures you're prepared for any journey with style and ease.
Austin Spurs Fan Basket
$45
Starting bid
This basket is more than just a collection of items; it's a celebration of the Austin Spurs and their dedicated fans. Whether you're attending a game, hosting a watch party, or simply showing your support, the Austin Spurs Fan Basket has everything you need to cheer on the team in style.
Let’s Roam
$70
Starting bid
The Let's Roam Adventure Books is the perfect gift for those seeking to add excitement and spontaneity to their daily lives. This thoughtfully curated collection combines the interactive "Adventures from Scratch" book with a selection of complementary items designed to inspire exploration and create memorable experiences.
Turn Pages & Unlock Worlds
$40
Starting bid
It's "Book Time" is a thoughtfully curated collection designed to enhance the reading experience, offering both comfort and indulgence for book enthusiasts. It’s an invitation to immerse oneself in the world of literature, offering a complete sensory experience that celebrates the joy of reading.
Cool, Crisp, and Refreshing for Mens
$50
Starting bid
This basket can evoke a sense of vitality and rejuvenation. The "Refreshing for Men" is a thoughtfully curated collection designed to renew and invigorate, offering a blend of relaxation and self-care essentials tailored for the modern man. Whether it's a crisp fragrance, grooming routine, or clothing that makes one feel alive and energized. It’s an invitation to embrace self-care and relaxation while bringing together the concept of feeling refreshed in both body and mind, helping men to embrace their daily challenges with confidence and flair. Whether for a birthday, anniversary, or just because, the "Refreshing for Men" offers a complete experience to refresh and revitalize.
Baking Essentials
$70
Starting bid
The "Baking Pan” is a thoughtfully curated collection designed to inspire and equip both novice and seasoned bakers. This basket combines essential baking tools with premium ingredients, making it an ideal gift for those who love to bake or wish to start their baking journey.
Elevate His Scent Game
$50
Starting bid
Elevate his scent game with a meticulously curated fragrance gift set, designed to introduce him to a world of captivating aromas and luxurious grooming essentials. This gift set is more than just a collection of products; it's an invitation to indulge in a sensory journey that enhances his presence and confidence.
Hats Galore
$40
Starting bid
The "Bundle Up" is a thoughtfully curated collection designed to provide warmth, comfort, and joy during the colder months. It’s an invitation to embrace the season with warmth and comfort. Whether for a birthday, holiday, or as a thoughtful gesture, the "Bundle Up" offers a complete experience to enjoy the winter season.
Bowl of Joy
$40
Starting bid
The perfect high-quality mixing bowls with premium ingredients and accessories, make it an ideal gift for culinary enthusiasts or anyone who delights in creating fresh, flavorful salads. These bowls are more than just a collection of items; it's an invitation to indulge in the joy of creating and savoring fresh salads.
Family Time
$155
Starting bid
The "Family Time" is a thoughtfully curated collection designed to bring families together, fostering quality time and shared experiences. This basket combines entertainment, delicious treats, and cozy essentials, making it an ideal gift for any family. Th family time basket is more than just a collection of items; it's an invitation to create lasting memories and strengthen family bonds.
Aqua Mix
$40
Starting bid
The "Water for Your Thirst" is a thoughtfully curated collection designed to promote hydration and well-being. This basket combines premium water bottles with a selection of healthy, hydrating beverages, making it an ideal gift for health-conscious individuals or anyone looking to enhance their daily hydration routine. It’s an invitation to embrace a healthier lifestyle through proper hydration.
Lemonade Fairy
$65
Starting bid
The "Lemonade Fairy" is a refreshing and delightful collection designed to bring the zest of summer to any occasion. it's an invitation to enjoy the simple pleasures of a refreshing drink and delightful treats. This basket combines premium lemonade mixes and charming accessories, making it an ideal gift for friends, family, or colleagues.
Serving Up Flavor in Style
$20
Starting bid
Stir up your snack time with these salsa bowls.It is a thoughtfully curated collection designed to elevate your salsa experience. These bowls are high-quality salsa bowls. There are a must have for any salsa lovers.
“Win A Bit. You’ll Feel Better” Stella Rose
$25
Starting bid
This basket is an invitation to indulge in the luxurious flavors of Stella Rosa wines paired with delectable treats. Whether for a birthday, anniversary, or as a thoughtful gesture, the "Stella Rosa Treat Basket" offers a complete experience to delight the recipient.
Stress Relief Take Me Away
$60
Starting bid
The "Stress Relief " is a thoughtfully curated collection designed to promote relaxation and well-being. This basket combines soothing products and comforting treats, making it an ideal gift for anyone in need of a little self-care.
Cutting Up
$90
Starting bid
The "Cutting Board and Knife” is a thoughtfully curated collection designed to enhance culinary experiences. This basket combines high-quality cutting tools making it an ideal gift for cooking enthusiasts or anyone who appreciates fine kitchenware.
Treasure The Time We Share
$100
Starting bid
The "Treasure the Time We Share” is a thoughtfully curated collection designed to enhance your blackjack gaming sessions and create lasting memories with friends and family. This basket combines premium playing cards, casino-themed, and personalized accessories, making it an ideal gift for blackjack enthusiasts.
Whiskey Fun
$100
Starting bid
The "Whiskey Fun” is a thoughtfully curated collection designed to delight whiskey enthusiasts and elevate their tasting experience. This basket combines premium whiskey selections with complementary accessories and making it an ideal gift for any occasion. It’s an invitation to savor the rich flavors and aromas of fine whiskey.
Kurt Geiger
$90
Starting bid
The "Kurt Geiger " is a thoughtfully curated collection designed to elevate your fashion experience. This basket combines premium Kurt Geiger products with complementary accessories, making it an ideal gift for fashion enthusiasts. It’s an invitation to indulge in the luxury and style that Kurt Geiger embodies.
Luxury Stadium Seats
$150
Starting bid
These "Luxury Stadium Seats” is a meticulously curated collection designed to elevate your live outdoor sports viewing experience. These seats combine premium stadium seating with complementary accessories like double heating and reclining, ensuring comfort and style for the discerning sports enthusiast. It’s an invitation to experience the thrill of live sports in unparalleled comfort and style.
Gentleman’s Spa
$50
Starting bid
The "Gentleman Spa" is a thoughtfully curated collection designed to provide a serene and rejuvenating spa experience. This basket combines soothing themed spa essentials with complementary accessories, making it an ideal gift for anyone in need of relaxation and self-care. It’s an invitation to unwind and rejuvenate and feel free.
Deluxe Body and Bath Treat
$75
Starting bid
The "Deluxe Body and Bath Treat" is a meticulously curated collection designed to provide a luxurious and rejuvenating spa experience at home. This basket combines premium bath essentials with complementary accessories, ensuring relaxation and indulgence.
Men’s Spa Lift
$60
Starting bid
The "Men's Spa Lift" is a thoughtfully curated collection designed to provide a luxurious and rejuvenating spa experience tailored specifically for men. This basket combines premium grooming essentials with complementary accessories, ensuring relaxation and indulgence.
Indulging in Relaxation
$75
Starting bid
Indulging in relaxation with the Bourbon products offer a luxurious and indulgent skincare experience, combining rich hydration with sophisticated, warm fragrances. These products are designed to nourish and moisturize the skin while enveloping it in a captivating scent profile. Incorporating bourbon body products into your skincare routine can elevate your self-care regimen, offering both hydration and a touch of luxury.
Dr. Teal’s Wellness Spa
$50
Starting bid
Dr. Teal's Wellness Spa products are designed to transform your bath into a rejuvenating self-care ritual, combining the therapeutic benefits of pure Epsom salt with essential oils to soothe the body and mind. Incorporating Dr. Teal's Wellness Spa products into your routine can help alleviate stress, soothe sore muscles, and promote overall well-being, turning your bath into a sanctuary of relaxation.
Tech Savvy
$50
Starting bid
A Tech Savvy is a thoughtfully curated collection of gadgets, accessories, and essentials designed to enhance the daily lives of technology enthusiasts. This basket combines functionality with innovation, offering a range of items that cater to various tech needs and preferences.
Massage Heaven
$40
Starting bid
A Massage Heaven is a thoughtfully curated collection of products designed to provide a comprehensive at-home massage experience, promoting relaxation and well-being. This basket combines bath oils, massage tools, and soothing accessories to create a spa-like atmosphere.
Beauty Bath
$35
Starting bid
A Beauty Bath is a thoughtfully curated collection of luxurious bath and body products to help you relax, feel comfortable and be free of any worries.
Jailbird Hygiene
$10
Starting bid
Jailbird Hygiene is a thoughtfully curated collection of essential personal care items designed to meet the unique needs of individuals in correctional facilities. These baskets are tailored to provide inmates with basic hygiene products, ensuring their well-being and dignity during their incarceration.
Bail bond Bath
$10
Starting bid
A Bail Bond Bath is a unique and thoughtful gift basket designed to provide relaxation and comfort to individuals who have recently navigated the bail bond process. This basket combines essential bath products with a touch of humor, acknowledging the stress of legal proceedings while offering a soothing experience. Assembling a Bail Bond Bath basket offers a personalized and thoughtful way to acknowledge the challenges of the bail bond process while providing a relaxing and enjoyable experience.
Hair Miracle
$35
Starting bid
Hair Supply is a thoughtfully curated collection of essential hair care products and accessories designed to nourish, protect, and enhance the health and appearance of hair. This basket contains high-styling tools to provide a comprehensive hair care regimen suitable for various hair types and concerns.
Traveling Globetritter
$45
Starting bid
Elevate your travel experience with this versatile and elegantly designed traveling set, crafted for convenience and style. This set includes multiple storage compartments to organize your essentials, from clothing and toiletries to snacks and accessories. Made from durable, lightweight materials, it ensures easy portability while offering ample space for all your travel needs.
All Things Bath
$25
Starting bid
Indulge in a luxurious spa-like experience with our All Things Bath Basket, a carefully curated collection of bath-time essentials designed to refresh, relax, and rejuvenate. Unwind, de-stress, and elevate your bath routine with the All Things Bath – because you deserve a little luxury.
BBQ Lovers
$35
Starting bid
Fire up the grill and take your BBQ game to the next level with our BBQ Lovers Basket! Packed with all the essentials for the perfect cookout, this set is a must-have for grill masters and backyard chefs alike.Get ready to grill, savor, and enjoy with the BBQ Lovers – because every great meal starts with the perfect seasoning and a passion for the grill!
Chillin & Grillin'
$60
Starting bid
Kick back, relax, and fire up the grill with our Chillin' & Grillin', the perfect set for anyone who loves good food and good vibes. Get ready to grill, chill, and enjoy with the Chillin’ & Grillin’— because great BBQ is best served with great company! But grilling isn’t just about the food—it’s about the experience. Whether it’s for a backyard barbecue, a tailgate party, or a weekend cookout, this basket makes an ideal gift for grill masters, food lovers, and anyone who enjoys good times around the fire.
License To Grill
$120
Starting bid
Get ready to take your grilling skills to the next level with the License to Grill—a must-have for any BBQ enthusiast!m.Whether you love smoky, sweet, or spicy flavors, this License to Grill will transform any meal into a BBQ masterpiece. The License to Grill is your all-access pass to flavor-packed, flame-kissed perfection. So fire it up and get grillin’!
Ride Free
$75
Starting bid
Keep your ride protected and looking sharp with Stockton cleaning products and the Bilt Bike Cover, the ultimate gift set for Motorbike enthusiasts. This premium basket includes a high-quality, weather-resistant bike cover designed to shield your motorcycle from dust, rain, and UV rays, ensuring it stays in top condition year-round. No worries about where to store them, use the Harley Davidson Bag to store everything.
Perfect for Harley lovers, bikers, and motorcycle enthusiasts, the ideal gift to complement the freedom of the open road. Ride hard, park smart, and protect your legend!
Ready Set Caddy
$70
Starting bid
Get ready for the ultimate outdoor grilling experience with this all-in-one barbecue basket. Packed with everything you need for a perfect cookout, it features a handy caddy to keep your essentials organized, premium grilling utensils for precise cooking, and a selection of bottles for your favorite sauces or beverages. Whether you’re grilling for a small gathering or a big backyard bash, this thoughtfully curated basket is your go-to companion for stress-free, delicious outdoor meals.
7-Night Dream Vacation Getaway
$1,500
Starting bid
Choose From a Studio to 1-Bedroom for 2 Adults & 2
Children Under 12
Hundreds of Domestic and International Destinations
to Choose from Worldwide Winner's Choice From:
Domestic Destinations
-Nashville, Tennessee - New Orleans, Louisiana
- Panama City Beach, Florida - Myrtle Beach, Florida
- Orlando, Florida - Portland, Oregon
- Vail, Colorado - San Francisco, California
- Lake Tahoe, California - Sedona, Arizona
- Palm Springs, California - Snowbird, Utah
International Destinations
-Bali, Indonesia - Devon, England
- Leysin, Switzerland - Olimpia, Brazil
- Los Cabos, Mexico - Palmira, Venezuela
- Cabarete, Dominican Republic - Pon Gau, Austria
- Soriano Nel Cimino, Italy - Athens, Greece
- Tenerife, Spain - Alberta, Canada
Terms
The voucher expires 18 months from the date of your event
A $100 refundable deposit is required upon activation
All bookings are subject to hotel availability
Upgrades & booking concierge service available
For terms & Full conditions visit [email protected]
