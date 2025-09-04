Cerenity Recovery Cafe Co-Space Rental - Jackie's Place

Monthly Rental
$300

Rental Terms

  • Monthly Rent Due: 1st of each month
  • Late Fee Schedule:
    • $50.00 if rent is unpaid by the 5th
    • Additional $25.00 charged per day beginning on the 6th until full payment is received
