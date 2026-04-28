Ceres Court 1 Daughters of Isi's Yearly Tax

Good Afternoon Daughters,

Below is a breakdown of what we need to pay for our Annual Taxes. .

2026 Dues and Taxes:

• National Tax: $10.00 per daughter

• National Scholarship: $2.00 per daughter

• National Yearly Project: $1.26 per daughter

•Delphi Grand DOI Tax: $13.07 per Daughter

In total it’s $26.34 per daughter

Completed forms, Dues and Taxes must be remitted to the National Recorder on or before: May 15, 2026 so we are asking that our fees be submitted no later than May 08, 2026 to Grand Daughter Theresa Jackson. Please reach out if you have questions





Fraternally Yours,





Daughter Carolyn Grayson, Secretary