Certified Family Life Coach Application Fee

Application Fee: FLCA Member
$200

This level is for those who have current memberships with FLCA

Application Fee: Non-FLCA Member
$300

This level is for those who are not current members of FLCA. If you would like to join, please visit here: https://flcassociation.org/become-a-member/

Recategorization Fee: FLCA Member
$50

Recategorization Fee: Non-FLCA Member
$75

