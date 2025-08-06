Certified Gardeners Association of Passaic County Fall Bulb Sale

20 bulbs Allium ampeloprasum have papery sheathed buds that look like onions before they slowly bloom. The buds produce 3” sized balls of composite silver-white flowers with a slight pink glow. They will turn pure-white as they mature, only retaining a very light pink in the center of each bud. The flowers have beautiful purple veins and low-growing, strappy foliage.





● HEIGHT: 36”

● BULB SIZE: 6 cm/up

● PLANTING DEPTH & SPACING: 4" deep and 3" to 4" apart.

● SUN & SOIL REQUIREMENTS: Alliums need 6 hours of full sunlight and should be planted in rich, well-draining soil with a neutral pH (6.0 to 7.0 range). They benefit from a summer dry period.

● FLOWERING Zone 7: June/July

● PESTS & DISEASE: Very rodent and deer resistant, generally rabbit resistant, and very disease resistant.

● POLLINATORS & PETS: Much loved by bees, butterflies and other helpful pollinators. Warning: toxic to dogs and cats.