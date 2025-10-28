Cervivor, Inc.'s 20th Anniversary Commemorative Magazine

Hosted by
About this event
Strategically placed for maximum visual impact and engagement.
All Interior Advertising Placements include:
(Back of Book): High-impact, full-page feature for powerful brand storytelling; see included on next page.
Content Partnership Templates include:
(Back of Book): Concise piece tailored to highlight key offerings; see included on next page.
Content Partnership Templates include:
(Back of Book): Compact, visually engaging listing covering brand essentials; see included on next page.
Content Partnership Templates include:
Compact, meaningful dedication space including photo, years, and brief dedication (up to 25 words).
Cervivor Tribute Corners include:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!