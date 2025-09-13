CES Advocates
CES Fall Festival Chili Cook-Off
15 Baptist Rd
Canterbury, NH 03224, USA
Chili Contestant Entry
$20
🌶️ Entry Guidelines 🌶️
Each
$20 entry
covers
ONE chef + ONE chili
.
Please prepare at least
6 quarts
so there’s plenty to go around for our tasters.
Chili can be any style you love—meaty, vegetarian, mild, or fiery—just make sure it’s
delicious and sanitary
.
Bringing the heat? Don’t forget to include a
CAUTION sign
for those daring enough to test their spice limits!
Important:
There will be
no access to electricity
to plug in crockpots. Please bring your chili
hot and ready to serve
.
Taste testers will be Fall Festival attendees who purchase their pass, sample each chili, and cast their vote.
