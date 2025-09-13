CES Fall Festival Chili Cook-Off

15 Baptist Rd

Canterbury, NH 03224, USA

Chili Contestant Entry
$20

🌶️ Entry Guidelines 🌶️

  • Each $20 entry covers ONE chef + ONE chili.
  • Please prepare at least 6 quarts so there’s plenty to go around for our tasters.
  • Chili can be any style you love—meaty, vegetarian, mild, or fiery—just make sure it’s delicious and sanitary.
  • Bringing the heat? Don’t forget to include a CAUTION sign for those daring enough to test their spice limits!
  • Important: There will be no access to electricity to plug in crockpots. Please bring your chili hot and ready to serve.
  • Taste testers will be Fall Festival attendees who purchase their pass, sample each chili, and cast their vote.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing