CES PTO Annual Carnival 2026

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About this event
The is the BEST Deal! Includes Unlimited access to crafts, carnival games, foam slide, moon bounce, obstacle course, inflatable games, mini golf, AND video game trucks. *DOES NOT include food.
Includes access to unlimited crafts and carnival games ONLY. *DOES NOT include access to Prime Attractions like foam slide, moon bounce, obstacle course, inflatable games, mini golf, AND video game trucks. **DOES NOT include Food.
Includes one: hot dog/cheese or hamburger/veggie burger with side of chips and drink.
$
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