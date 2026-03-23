Cheltenham Elementary PTO

Hosted by

Cheltenham Elementary PTO

About this event

CES PTO Annual Carnival 2026

7853 Front St

Cheltenham, PA 19012, USA

Ultimate Admission- Early Bird Price
$30
Available until May 23

The is the BEST Deal! Includes Unlimited access to crafts, carnival games, foam slide, moon bounce, obstacle course, inflatable games, mini golf, AND video game trucks. *DOES NOT include food.

Standard Admission- Early Bird Price
$15
Available until May 23

Includes access to unlimited crafts and carnival games ONLY. *DOES NOT include access to Prime Attractions like foam slide, moon bounce, obstacle course, inflatable games, mini golf, AND video game trucks. **DOES NOT include Food.

Meal Deal
$5

Includes one: hot dog/cheese or hamburger/veggie burger with side of chips and drink.

Add a donation for Cheltenham Elementary PTO

$

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