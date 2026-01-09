CES PTO Trivia Night - Gift Baskets or Items Part 1

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
Starting bid
Enjoy a mix of cozy at-home treats and memorable experiences.
This basket includes:
Plus, a special RR Ranch Experience Gift Certificate, guaranteeing admission for up to five people to each of the following events:
Value: $200
Starting bid
Bring the ice cream parlor experience home with this fun and delicious Silver Spoon Home basket. Perfect for family nights, celebrations, or a sweet treat just because.
This basket includes:
Value: $40
Starting bid
$1000 Gift Card to Closet Factory, plus a few essential closet and organization items.
The Closet Factory provides a truly customized organization designed around you. Revamp your closet, pantry, laundry room, mudroom, garage, office, or entertainment center.
Value: $1100.
Starting bid
Indulge in an evening of exquisite dining and delightful wines with this Wine & Dine Basket, generously donated by Firefly Grill! Whether you’re planning a romantic dinner, a special celebration, or a relaxing night in, this basket has everything you need for a perfect pairing of gourmet dining and fine wine.
Included in this basket:
Value: $160
Starting bid
Use the RJ’s Dance Studios gift card toward classes, programs, or studio offerings, and stock up on must-have dance essentials—shoes, tights, leotards, and accessories—at Madison’s Dancewear. Whether you’re preparing for recital season or just starting out, this bundle has everything a dancer needs.(also includes an RJ-branded towel)
$150 Gift Card to RJs
$100 to Madison’s Dance Store
Value: $275
Starting bid
We’re thrilled to feature this generous donation from Bauer Orthodontics, local orthodontic experts dedicated to creating beautiful, confident smiles for patients of all ages through professional, personalized care.
This auction item includes:
$500 credit toward orthodontic treatment, perfect for braces, Invisalign, or other treatment options
A Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush to support excellent daily oral care
Whitening strips for a brighter, whiter smile
Swag items to help you show off your new smile in style
Value: $600
Starting bid
We’re excited to feature this generous donation from Premier Dental Partners, a trusted dental practice committed to helping patients achieve healthy, confident smiles through high-quality, personalized care.
This auction item includes:
A Philips Sonicare DiamondClean electric toothbrush, designed for superior plaque removal and gum care.
Custom professional whitening trays, made to fit for safe, effective at-home teeth whitening.
This premium dental care package is ideal for individuals seeking to enhance their daily oral hygiene routine and enhance their smile with professional-grade tools.
Value: $480
Starting bid
Stock up for your next gathering with this crowd-pleasing package! Keg 1 includes a curated assortment of assorted liquors, fun branded swag, and a durable Coleman Corona-branded cooler—perfect for keeping drinks cold at parties, tailgates, or backyard get-togethers.
Whether you’re hosting friends, planning a celebration, or just want to upgrade your entertaining essentials, this versatile basket has everything you need to keep the good times going.
A great pick for social hosts, sports fans, or anyone who loves to entertain.
Value: $480
Starting bid
Purina Dog Lover’s Basket
Treat your furry friend to the ultimate care package with this Purina Dog Lover’s Basket—packed with everything your dog needs to stay happy, healthy, and entertained! This thoughtfully curated collection includes premium Purina products and a variety of goodies that will make your pup's tail wag with excitement.
Included in this basket:
Value: $175
Starting bid
Milk and Honey is a home, gift & apparel boutique with wine bar in the Wildwood Town Center! They have a beautifully unique and fun boutique with wine and beer by the glass! This listing is for a happy hour party for you and 9 friends, including one free drink per attendee and 15% off shopping.
Value: $250
Starting bid
We’re excited to feature this stylish donation from Claire Flowers, a curated fashion brand renowned for its high-quality women’s footwear, handbags, and accessories that seamlessly blend comfort with timeless design.
This auction item includes a gift card to Claire Flowers, perfect for selecting a pair of chic shoes, a go-to handbag, or other accessories, plus a bag.
Value: $264
Starting bid
We’re pleased to feature this relaxing donation from Fizz Facial Bar, a facial bar experience that makes skin care accessible, effective, and fun. They specialize in express, results-driven facial treatments designed to improve skin health with no downtime, all performed by licensed professionals.
This auction item includes two $56 facial sessions, perfect for refreshing your skin, targeting specific concerns like hydration or glow, or simply taking time for self-care.
Value: $120
Starting bid
Enjoy a fan-favorite bundle from Chick-fil-A that’s perfect for kids and adults alike!
This package includes a branded water bottle, an adorable stuffed animal, and six food vouchers—great for easy meals, treats on the go, or a fun family outing.
Value: $75
Starting bid
Bold yet timeless, the Layne Statement Earrings in gold are designed to elevate any look. Featuring a striking silhouette with a textured finish, these earrings make an impact without feeling overdone. Perfect for everyday wear or dressing up an outfit, they offer a polished statement that works effortlessly from day to night. A great choice for anyone who loves classic style with a modern edge.
Value: $198
Starting bid
We’re thrilled to feature this generous donation from Glo30, a modern skincare brand focused on effective, science-backed treatments and products designed to deliver real results.
This package includes:
Perfect for anyone looking to refresh their skincare routine or indulge in a little self-care, this bundle combines professional treatments with at-home pampering.
Value: $265
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a luxurious skincare experience with this exclusive donation from Synergi Med Spa, a trusted destination for results-driven treatments and personalized aesthetic care. (synergimedspa.com)
This auction item includes a HydraGold Facial, an advanced professional treatment that deeply exfoliates, hydrates, and rejuvenates the skin using precision-delivered serums and gentle micro-channels for radiant, refreshed results. It’s ideal for improving texture, enhancing glow, and giving your complexion a visibly smoother, more luminous appearance.
Whether you’re prepping for a special event or simply want to elevate your skincare routine, this HydraGold facial offers a spa-level experience that delivers real results.
Value: $225
Starting bid
Alizadeh Orthodontics — $1,000 Treatment Discount Plus $200 Massage Gun
We’re proud to feature this generous donation from Alizadeh Orthodontics, a trusted orthodontic provider dedicated to delivering top-quality care and helping patients achieve confident, healthy smiles.
This auction item includes a $1,000 treatment discount that can be applied toward orthodontic services such as braces, Invisalign, or other corrective treatment options. Plus a $200 massage gun!
Whether you’re planning care for yourself or a family member, this significant savings opportunity makes quality orthodontic treatment even more accessible.
Value: $1,200
Starting bid
Brett Hull (Blues Hall of Famer) Hockey puck 500G autographed #880 out of 1000
Certificate of Authenticity included to verify the signature
Starting bid
Chris Pronger MVP (Hall of Famer) Autographed hockey puc
Starting bid
Code Ninjas: One free month of a coding class.
Value: $199
Starting bid
Pura Mini Smart Fragrance Diffuser plus four scent refills
The Pura Mini for small spaces, delivering a clean, consistent fragrance exactly the way you want it. Control scent strength, schedules, and fragrance changes right from the app, while adaptive technology ensures your space always smells just right—never overpowering, never wasted. It’s an easy upgrade that makes any room feel instantly more welcoming.
Value: $100
Starting bid
45 Training – 3-Month Unlimited Training Overview
Get moving with 3 months of unlimited training at F45 Training Chesterfield, located at 17065 Baxter Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63005! F45 is a global, community-focused fitness program featuring 45-minute high-intensity functional workouts that combine strength, cardio, and circuit training — perfect for all fitness levels.
Value: $600
Starting bid
4 Free Rounds of Golf at Aberdeen Golf Club (Cart fee $25 per round not included)
Tucked into the scenic Meramec River valley in Eureka, Missouri, Aberdeen Golf Club offers a unique Scottish links-style 18-hole golf experience that’s fun and challenging for both beginners and seasoned players. The course features rolling fairways, native grasses, sod-wall bunkers, and bentgrass greens — all set against beautiful natural surroundings that bring a little taste of Scotland to St. Louis golf.
Whether you love golfing with friends, want to improve your swing, or enjoy the outdoors, this package of 4 free rounds (cart fee not included) is a great way to hit the links and support our school fundraiser!
Value: $200.00
Starting bid
Unwind & Color — Adult Coloring Basket
Slow down and treat yourself with this beautifully curated Adult Coloring Basket, designed for relaxation and creativity. This basket includes a bottle of wine, high-end coloring markers, several adult coloring books filled with intricate designs, and cozy Trader Joe’s candles to set the perfect calming mood.
Ideal for a quiet night in, stress relief, or a creative escape, this basket brings together art, ambiance, and indulgence — a wonderful way to unwind while supporting our school fundraiser.
Value: $160
Starting bid
Diamond Glow Treatment — Aurora Medical Spa (Chesterfield)
Indulge in a next-level skincare experience with a Diamond Glow treatment at Aurora Medical Spa in Chesterfield, MO! Diamond Glow is an advanced, non-invasive facial that combines exfoliation, deep pore extraction, and targeted serum infusion to reveal brighter, smoother, more radiant skin.
Value: $200
Starting bid
$200 Gift Certificate to Amini’s —Home & Entertainment Store
Enjoy a $200 gift certificate to Amini's Galleria, Chesterfield’s premier destination for home entertainment and décor! Amini’s offers a wide selection of game room accessories (like pool tables, arcade games, and foosball), outdoor furniture, rugs, home theater seating, and more — perfect for upgrading your living space or finding fun gifts for your family.
Whether you’re dreaming of a cozy game night room, a stylish patio setup, or comfortable home furnishings, this gift certificate gives you the flexibility to choose what fits your style and space — all while supporting our school fundraiser!
Starting bid
Free Mega Myers IV Therapy Session — IV Nutrition (Chesterfield)
Enjoy a complimentary Mega Myers IV therapy session at IV Nutrition in Chesterfield, MO, a wellness clinic specializing in IV nutrient and hydration therapy to support your body’s health and vitality. IV Nutrition’s nutrient infusions deliver essential vitamins, minerals, and amino acids directly into your bloodstream — helping boost energy, support immune function, improve hydration, and promote overall well-being.
The Mega Myers IV is based on the classic Myers Cocktail formula, offering a customized blend of vitamins and minerals designed to help enhance energy, immune health, and overall wellness.
This donation is a great way to treat yourself — or someone special — to a rejuvenating wellness experience while supporting our school fundraiser!
Value: $169
Starting bid
Enjoy a full year of unlimited admission to The Magic House, St. Louis’s beloved children’s museum packed with hands-on exhibits, interactive learning, and endless fun for kids of all ages.
From imaginative play spaces to science, art, and real-world discovery, The Magic House offers something new to explore with every visit — perfect for after-school adventures, weekend outings, and rainy days. This pass lets your family come and go all year long while supporting our school fundraiser!
Value: $175
Starting bid
4 Free Classes — Orange Theory Fitness (Chesterfield)
Get energized and try something new with 4 free fitness classes at Orangetheory Fitness in Chesterfield, MO! Orangetheory offers coach-led, science-backed workouts that blend cardio, strength training, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) for a full-body workout in just one hour.
This package of 4 free classes is a great way to jumpstart your fitness goals — and support our school fundraiser while you try something that could transform your workout routine!
Value: $120
Starting bid
Enjoy an exclusive Private Wine Class hosted by Total Wine & More in Chesterfield!
This premium experience includes guided tastings, wine education from knowledgeable staff, and personalized pairings — perfect for wine lovers, groups, or date night. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned enthusiast, you’ll learn to explore new flavors, discover great bottles, and elevate your wine-tasting skills.
Plus two steamless wine glasses!
This one-of-a-kind experience is a fantastic way to savor great wine and support our school fundraiser!
Value: $600
Starting bid
8-Bottle In-Home Wine Tasting (Up to 12 People) — The STL Wine Guy
Host an unforgettable evening with an 8-bottle in-home wine tasting for up to 12 guests, led by a professional wine expert from The STL Wine Guy. This relaxed, educational experience brings a curated selection of wines directly to your home — perfect for a dinner party, girls’ night, birthday celebration, or small gathering with friends.
You and your guests will enjoy guided tastings, learn about flavor profiles and pairings, and discover new favorite wines — all while supporting our school fundraiser. A fun, social, and sophisticated experience without ever leaving home!
Value: $415
Starting bid
8-Bottle In-Home Wine Tasting (Up to 12 People) — The STL Wine Guy (second option to win)!
Host an unforgettable evening w3040.00ith an 8-bottle in-home wine tasting for up to 12 guests, led by a professional wine expert from The STL Wine Guy. This relaxed, educational experience brings a curated selection of wines directly to your home — perfect for a dinner party, girls’ night, birthday celebration, or small gathering with friends.
You and your guests will enjoy guided tastings, learn about flavor profiles and pairings, and discover new favorite wines — all while supporting our school fundraiser. A fun, social, and sophisticated experience without ever leaving home!
Value: $415
Starting bid
Wine Lovers’ Tasting Experience — Cooper’s Hawk & Defiance Ridge Vineyards
Enjoy the best of local wine with this curated tasting basket featuring Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant and Defiance Ridge Vineyards.
This package includes a wine tasting for four at Cooper’s Hawk, paired with a wine tasting for two at Defiance Ridge Vineyards — offering two distinct and memorable wine experiences. From Cooper’s Hawk’s polished, restaurant-style tastings to Defiance Ridge’s scenic vineyard setting, this basket is perfect for date nights, double dates, or a relaxed weekend wine getaway.
A great pick for wine lovers looking to sip, savor, and explore — all while supporting our school fundraiser!
Value: $140
Starting bid
St. Louis Cardinals — 2 Tickets to a Weekday Home Game (Marty Pass)
Cheer on the St. Louis Cardinals with two tickets to a weekday home game (Monday–Thursday) using the popular Marty Pass! This package is perfect for a summer night out at Busch Stadium — whether it’s a casual date night, a family outing, or a fun evening with a friend.
Enjoy America’s pastime, Cardinals baseball, and the unbeatable atmosphere of a home game — all while supporting our school fundraiser!
The voucher may be redeemed on or after March 6, 2026 while supplies last through 2025 season. Vouchers must be redeemed by August 31, 2026.
Value: $120-140
Starting bid
Find your balance and boost your well-being with 5 free classes at The Pilates + Yoga Studio! Whether you’re drawn to the strength and alignment of Pilates or the mindfulness and flexibility of yoga, this studio offers expert-led sessions for all levels — from beginners to seasoned practitioners.
These classes are a perfect way to relax, strengthen your body, and clear your mind while exploring new ways to move and feel great. This package supports your health and wellness and helps our school fundraiser!
Value: $155
Starting bid
HI-NG GYMNASTIX WILL DELIVER AN UNFORGETTABLE GYMNASTICS CLASS EXPERIENCE!
This gift certificate is for a month session of preschool, gymnastics, or aerial silks at Hi-NRG, a $102 value.
Register online at hinggymnastix.com to enroll classes.
Call 636.532.7762 to apply the certificate to your account.
Expires the end of August, 2026.
Starting bid
HI-NG GYMNASTIX WILL DELIVER AN UNFORGETTABLE GYMNASTICS CLASS EXPERIENCE!
This gift certificate is for a month session of preschool, gymnastics, or aerial silks at Hi-NRG, a $102 value.
Register online at hinggymnastix.com to enroll in classes.
Call 636.532.7762 to apply the certificate to your account.
Expires the end of August 2026.
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun and energetic outing at Chicken N Pickle with this pickleball experience perfect for friends or family! This certificate includes one hour of pickleball court time, four paddles, ball rental, and two appetizers to enjoy after (or between) games.
Whether you’re a seasoned pickleball player or brand new to the sport, Chicken N Pickle offers a lively atmosphere, great food, and a unique way to spend time together. Play, eat, and socialize — all while supporting our school fundraiser!
Value: $95
Starting bid
Climbing Adventure Package — Upper Limits (Chesterfield)
Reach new heights with this exciting climbing package from Upper Limits! Perfect for kids, teens, or adventurous adults, this bundle offers a mix of instruction, play, and open climbing time.
This package includes:
Whether you’re new to climbing or already love the challenge, Upper Limits provides a fun, safe, and energetic environment for all skill levels. A fantastic way to stay active and support our school fundraiser!
Value: $192
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone special) to the ultimate self-care experience with this thoughtfully curated wellness basket featuring favorites from Buff City Soap, Massage Envy, and Stretch U.
This basket includes:
Perfect for anyone who deserves a little pampering, this basket delivers head-to-toe relaxation and wellness — all while supporting our school fundraiser!
Value: $170
Starting bid
This delicious basket is perfect for anyone who loves great local food! Enjoy a mix of casual favorites and classic dining with offerings from East Coast Pizza, Wente’s, Duck Donuts and Good News Brewing.
This basket includes:
A fantastic option for date nights, family meals, or treating yourself to some of the best local eats — all while supporting our school fundraiser!
Starting bid
Slick City: This package includes four 90-minute passes to Slick City, a $117 value! Excitement reaches new heights with our thrilling and unique attractions! Prepare for an exhilarating ride down our massive dry slides! Feel the rush of wind as you zoom down, enjoying a safe and thrilling descent that’s fun for all ages. While our giant dry slides are a highlight, Slick City St. Louis West offers a variety of other attractions to ensure a full day of fun and excitement for everyone.
Value: $117
Starting bid
This action-packed basket is perfect for kids who love to move, climb, and play! Enjoy high-energy fun from Ultimate Ninjas and classic indoor entertainment from Swing-A-Round Fun Town.
Ultimate Ninjas Package Includes:
Ultimate Ninjas offers obstacle-based training inspired by ninja-style courses that build strength, confidence, and agility in a fun, supportive environment.
Swing-Around Fun Town Includes:
Swing-Around Fun Town is a family favorite with rides, games, and indoor fun — perfect for an easy, high-energy outing.
A fantastic basket for birthdays, weekend adventures, or keeping kids active and smiling — all while supporting our school fundraiser!
Starting bid
Keep your car looking its best with a 3-month unlimited Clean Level membership from Waterway! This membership includes unlimited exterior washes plus interior cleaning, so you can enjoy a fresh, spotless car every time you visit — inside and out.
Perfect for busy families, daily commuters, or anyone who loves driving a clean car, this package offers convenience, quality, and great value. A practical and popular item that makes everyday life a little easier — all while supporting our school fundraiser!
Value: $165
Starting bid
Turn any weeknight into a festive Taco Tuesday celebration with this thoughtfully curated basket designed for effortless entertaining. Whether you’re hosting friends or enjoying a cozy family dinner, everything you need is right here to serve, sip, and savor.
This basket includes:
Perfect for food lovers, hosts, or anyone who believes tacos deserve their own night of the week. Bid now and bring the fiesta home!
Value: $220
Starting bid
Find your flow and build strength with this energizing yoga package from Summit Hot Yoga! This donation includes two weeks of unlimited classes plus one full month of unlimited yoga, giving you plenty of time to experience the benefits of hot yoga in a supportive, welcoming studio.
Hot yoga helps improve flexibility, strength, balance, and mindfulness — while the heated environment promotes detoxification and deep muscle release. Perfect for beginners or experienced yogis looking to deepen their practice, this package is a great way to prioritize wellness while supporting our school fundraiser!
Value: $160
Starting bid
Welcome to your sourdough era—where cozy kitchens, crackly crusts, and homemade loaves take center stage. This charming basket is perfect for beginners and seasoned bakers alike, offering everything needed to start (or elevate) a sourdough journey.
This basket includes:
Value: $200
cast-iron
Special thank you to Leah Brown, who generously donated this basket!
Starting bid
Autographed Superman Photo — Signed by James Gunn
A must-have collectible for superhero fans and movie buffs alike! This authentic Superman photo is personally autographed by James Gunn, acclaimed filmmaker and creative force behind the DC universe.
Whether you’re a longtime Superman fan, a DC collector, or looking for a standout display piece, this signed photo makes a powerful addition to any home office, media room, or collection. It’s a rare opportunity to own a piece of cinematic and comic-book history tied to one of the most iconic superheroes of all time.
Starting bid
Ultimate Puzzle Collection
Perfect for puzzle enthusiasts or anyone looking for hours of entertainment, this Ultimate Puzzle Collection features six unique and beautifully crafted puzzles. Whether you're looking to relax with a challenging puzzle, enjoy a fun family activity, or simply unwind, this collection has something for everyone!
Starting bid
This beautifully matted collector's photo presentation is an 18"x22" collage of Taylor Swift images from The Life of a Show Girl.
Additional Legneds Never Die Memorabilia is located in the second auction link
Additional
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!