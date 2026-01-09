CES PTO Trivia Night - Gift Baskets or Items Part 1

Stock up for your next gathering with this crowd-pleasing package! Keg 1 includes a curated assortment of assorted liquors, fun branded swag, and a durable Coleman Corona-branded cooler—perfect for keeping drinks cold at parties, tailgates, or backyard get-togethers.





Whether you’re hosting friends, planning a celebration, or just want to upgrade your entertaining essentials, this versatile basket has everything you need to keep the good times going.





A great pick for social hosts, sports fans, or anyone who loves to entertain.





Value: $480