CES PTO Trivia Night- Gift Baskets or Items Part 2

This beautifully matted collector's photo presentation is an 18"x22" collage highlighting Star Wars.
This beautifully matted collector's photo presentation is an 18"x22" collage featuring Happy Gilmore.
This beautifully matted collector's photo presentation is an 18"x22" collage featuring Augusta National Golf Course.
This beautifully matted collector's photo presentation is an 18"x22" collage featuring Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.
This beautifully matted collector's photo presentation is an 18"x22" collage highlighting Busch Stadium.
Get ready for a day of active fun and friendly competition with this exciting auction package that pairs a pickleball experience with time at one of the country’s top entertainment destinations.
What’s Included:
Value: $100
Enjoy the ultimate indoor golf experience paired with great food and drinks at Wildwood Pub & Grill! This package is perfect for golfers of all skill levels—or anyone looking for a fun, social night out.
This item includes:
Whether you’re practicing your swing, playing a full round with friends, or just enjoying the relaxed sports-bar atmosphere, this experience delivers big fun—rain or shine.
Ideal for:
Bid now and tee up a great time at Wildwood Pub & Grill!
Value: $149
Get playtime popping with play food popcorn and treats inspired by Disney’s Mickey Mouse and friends! With the colorful wooden snack counter featuring Disney characters, kids can pop play popcorn and serve up play versions of favorite Disney snacks.
Value: $71.99
Instinct Raw boost Whole Grain, Kibble + Raw Gut Health Recipe
Value: $267
Give someone the gift of a cleaner, shinier ride with this great car-care package from Club Car Wash—perfect for everyday drivers or car lovers who take pride in their ride!
This item includes:
Whether they’re prepping for a road trip or just keeping up with weekly weather messes, this package delivers shine, protection, and care for their vehicle. Bid now and help someone ride clean all season long!
Value: $255
Keep your car looking clean, protected, and road-ready with this upgraded car care package—perfect for busy families, daily commuters, or anyone who loves a fresh, shiny ride.
This package includes:
Premium Car Washes
Complete At-Home Car Care Kit
From the initial wash to the finishing touches, this package makes it easy to keep that just-detailed look between professional washes.
Perfect for:
Bid now for a spotless car inside and out—this is one package that’s guaranteed to get used!
Value: $120
Total Wellness Reset — Fitness & Recovery Package
Invest in your health from every angle with this ultimate wellness duo. This package includes a $100 gift card to Restore Hyper Wellness plus one month of unlimited personal training at Blue Ocean Fitness—the perfect balance of movement and recovery.
Kickstart your fitness journey with expert coaching, personalized attention, and unlimited training sessions at Blue Ocean Fitness, then support your body’s recovery and overall well-being with Restore’s innovative wellness services. Whether your goals are strength, energy, recovery, or self-care, this package helps you feel stronger, refreshed, and recharged.
Perfect for busy parents, athletes, professionals, or anyone ready to prioritize their health—this is a wellness experience you’ll actually use.
Value: $189
Experience Adventure of Intrigue STL
Bid on an unforgettable experience from Adventures of Intrigue, St. Louis’s premier immersive puzzle adventure destination! Perfect for friends, family, or team outings, Intrigue STL offers interactive, story-driven adventures where you explore themed worlds, solve clever puzzles, and unlock mysteries in an open-concept escape experience like no other.
Whether you’re a seasoned puzzle-solver or just looking for a uniquely fun outing, these passes are your ticket to curiosity, teamwork, and adventure in the heart of St. Louis!
Value: 70
The experience of a lifetime for any STL City Soccer fan or family. This exclusive auction item includes four first-row, aisle seats to see St. Louis CITY SC take on Seattle Sounders FC on March 7 at 7:30 PM.
Located in Section 129, these seats put you just feet from the field, offering an incredible up-close view of the action and a prime opportunity to interact with players during the match. From the intensity of kickoff to the final whistle, you’ll experience the game in a way most fans never do.
This is the ultimate game-day experience and a must-have for any STL City supporter. There’s truly no better way to watch a match.
Value: $800
