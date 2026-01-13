CES PTO Trivia Night- Gift Baskets or Items Part 2

Enjoy the ultimate indoor golf experience paired with great food and drinks at Wildwood Pub & Grill! This package is perfect for golfers of all skill levels—or anyone looking for a fun, social night out.





This item includes:

3 hours of golf simulator play (a $129 value)

One $20 gift card toward food and drinks

Whether you’re practicing your swing, playing a full round with friends, or just enjoying the relaxed sports-bar atmosphere, this experience delivers big fun—rain or shine.





Ideal for:

Friends’ night out

Date night

Golf lovers and beginners alike





Bid now and tee up a great time at Wildwood Pub & Grill!





Value: $149