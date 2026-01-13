Rockwood Parent Teacher Organization Council has other campaigns you might love.

Hosted by

Rockwood Parent Teacher Organization Council

About this event

Sales closed

CES PTO Trivia Night- Gift Baskets or Items Part 2

Legends Never Die Inc. Sports Memorabilia Star Wars item
Legends Never Die Inc. Sports Memorabilia Star Wars
$30

Starting bid

This beautifully matted collector's photo presentation is an 18"x22" collage highlighting Star Wars.

Legends Never Die Inc. Sports Memorabilia Happy Gilmore item
Legends Never Die Inc. Sports Memorabilia Happy Gilmore
$30

Starting bid

This beautifully matted collector's photo presentation is an 18"x22" collage featuring Happy Gilmore.

Legends Never Die Inc. Sports Memorabilia Augusta National
$30

Starting bid

This beautifully matted collector's photo presentation is an 18"x22" collage featuring Augusta National Golf Course.

Legends Never Die Inc. Sports Memorabilia Kobe & Michael item
Legends Never Die Inc. Sports Memorabilia Kobe & Michael
$30

Starting bid

This beautifully matted collector's photo presentation is an 18"x22" collage featuring Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

Legends Never Die Inc. Sports Memorabilia Busch Stadium. item
Legends Never Die Inc. Sports Memorabilia Busch Stadium.
$30

Starting bid

This beautifully matted collector's photo presentation is an 18"x22" collage highlighting Busch Stadium.

Paddle Up Pickleball & Topgolf Fun Package item
Paddle Up Pickleball & Topgolf Fun Package
$20

Starting bid

Get ready for a day of active fun and friendly competition with this exciting auction package that pairs a pickleball experience with time at one of the country’s top entertainment destinations.


What’s Included:

  • A play session at Paddle Up Pickleball Club — one of the St. Louis area’s premier pickleball facilities, where players of all skill levels can enjoy indoor courts, social play, leagues, clinics, and more in a welcoming, community-focused environment.
  • $50 gift certificate to Topgolf — for game play.

Value: $100

Golf Simulator Experience at Wildwood Pub & Grill (1) item
Golf Simulator Experience at Wildwood Pub & Grill (1)
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy the ultimate indoor golf experience paired with great food and drinks at Wildwood Pub & Grill! This package is perfect for golfers of all skill levels—or anyone looking for a fun, social night out.


This item includes:

  • 3 hours of golf simulator play (a $129 value)
  • One $20 gift card toward food and drinks

Whether you’re practicing your swing, playing a full round with friends, or just enjoying the relaxed sports-bar atmosphere, this experience delivers big fun—rain or shine.


Ideal for:

  • Friends’ night out
  • Date night
  • Golf lovers and beginners alike


Bid now and tee up a great time at Wildwood Pub & Grill!


Value: $149

Golf Simulator Experience at Wildwood Pub & Grill (2) item
Golf Simulator Experience at Wildwood Pub & Grill (2)
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy the ultimate indoor golf experience paired with great food and drinks at Wildwood Pub & Grill! This package is perfect for golfers of all skill levels—or anyone looking for a fun, social night out.


This item includes:

  • 3 hours of golf simulator play (a $129 value)
  • One $20 gift card toward food and drinks

Whether you’re practicing your swing, playing a full round with friends, or just enjoying the relaxed sports-bar atmosphere, this experience delivers big fun—rain or shine.


Ideal for:


Friends’ night out

Date night

Golf lovers and beginners alike


Bid now and tee up a great time at Wildwood Pub & Grill!


Value: $149

Melissa & Doug Disney Snacks & Popcorn Wooden Pretend Play item
Melissa & Doug Disney Snacks & Popcorn Wooden Pretend Play
$20

Starting bid

Get playtime popping with play food popcorn and treats inspired by Disney’s Mickey Mouse and friends! With the colorful wooden snack counter featuring Disney characters, kids can pop play popcorn and serve up play versions of favorite Disney snacks.


Value: $71.99

3 Bags: Instinct Raw boost Whole Grain, Kibble + Raw Gut item
3 Bags: Instinct Raw boost Whole Grain, Kibble + Raw Gut
$35

Starting bid

Instinct Raw boost Whole Grain, Kibble + Raw Gut Health Recipe


  • This dry dog food features protein-packed, whole-grain kibble with freeze-dried raw meat for boosted nutrition.
  • Each serving contains a blend of prebiotics and probiotics for a healthy gut microflora.
  • Made with cage-free chicken as the first ingredient, this recipe is designed to be easily digestible and loaded with complete proteins.
  • This raw dog food includes a blend of antioxidants and omegas for a strong immune system and overall digestive health.
  • Give your furry friend a meal that features all-natural, minimally processed bites of real chicken for a protein-packed boost.

Value: $267

Sparkle & Shine Car Wash Package — “Ultimate Wash” item
Sparkle & Shine Car Wash Package — “Ultimate Wash”
$35

Starting bid

Give someone the gift of a cleaner, shinier ride with this great car-care package from Club Car Wash—perfect for everyday drivers or car lovers who take pride in their ride!


This item includes:

  • Five Ultimate Washes — premium exterior wash with protective sealant, wheel and tire cleaning, fresh scent, and 3-day cleanliness guarantee (single-visit “Ultimate” package from the wash menu).
  • A and a microfiber drying towel — ultra-absorbent for streak-free drying

Whether they’re prepping for a road trip or just keeping up with weekly weather messes, this package delivers shine, protection, and care for their vehicle. Bid now and help someone ride clean all season long!


Value: $255

Ultimate Car Care + Clean Ride Package item
Ultimate Car Care + Clean Ride Package
$25

Starting bid

Ultimate Car Care Package

Keep your car looking clean, protected, and road-ready with this upgraded car care package—perfect for busy families, daily commuters, or anyone who loves a fresh, shiny ride.

This package includes:

Premium Car Washes

  • Two gift cards for the Ultimate Car Wash (premium wash experience) at Club Car Wash.

Complete At-Home Car Care Kit

  • Tire foam protectant
  • Interior/exterior protectant spray
  • Glass cleaning wipes
  • Ultra-shine wash & wax
  • Large chenille wash & scrub sponge — gentle on paint, tough on dirt

From the initial wash to the finishing touches, this package makes it easy to keep that just-detailed look between professional washes.

Perfect for:

  • New drivers
  • Busy parents
  • Car enthusiasts
  • Anyone who loves a practical, always-useful gift

Bid now for a spotless car inside and out—this is one package that’s guaranteed to get used!


Value: $120

Total Wellness Reset — Fitness & Recovery Package item
Total Wellness Reset — Fitness & Recovery Package
$30

Starting bid

Total Wellness Reset — Fitness & Recovery Package


Invest in your health from every angle with this ultimate wellness duo. This package includes a $100 gift card to Restore Hyper Wellness plus one month of unlimited personal training at Blue Ocean Fitness—the perfect balance of movement and recovery.


Kickstart your fitness journey with expert coaching, personalized attention, and unlimited training sessions at Blue Ocean Fitness, then support your body’s recovery and overall well-being with Restore’s innovative wellness services. Whether your goals are strength, energy, recovery, or self-care, this package helps you feel stronger, refreshed, and recharged.


Perfect for busy parents, athletes, professionals, or anyone ready to prioritize their health—this is a wellness experience you’ll actually use.


Value: $189

Experience Adventure of Intrigue STL item
Experience Adventure of Intrigue STL
$20

Starting bid

Experience Adventure of Intrigue STL


Bid on an unforgettable experience from Adventures of Intrigue, St. Louis’s premier immersive puzzle adventure destination! Perfect for friends, family, or team outings, Intrigue STL offers interactive, story-driven adventures where you explore themed worlds, solve clever puzzles, and unlock mysteries in an open-concept escape experience like no other.


  • Up for Bid: Two (2) Adventure Passes, each granting two full hours of exploration and fun! Dive into as many adventures as you can during your session and create memories that last long after the clues are solved.


Whether you’re a seasoned puzzle-solver or just looking for a uniquely fun outing, these passes are your ticket to curiosity, teamwork, and adventure in the heart of St. Louis!


Value: 70

Front-Row STL City Soccer Experience item
Front-Row STL City Soccer Experience
$400

Starting bid

The experience of a lifetime for any STL City Soccer fan or family. This exclusive auction item includes four first-row, aisle seats to see St. Louis CITY SC take on Seattle Sounders FC on March 7 at 7:30 PM.


Located in Section 129, these seats put you just feet from the field, offering an incredible up-close view of the action and a prime opportunity to interact with players during the match. From the intensity of kickoff to the final whistle, you’ll experience the game in a way most fans never do.


This is the ultimate game-day experience and a must-have for any STL City supporter. There’s truly no better way to watch a match.


Value: $800

