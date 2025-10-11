2025 CES PTO's Holiday Raffle

Ticket includes entry for one person to enjoy a festive evening with a meet-and-greet with Santa, a delicious pizza dinner and sweet treats, hands-on holiday crafts, a cozy hot cocoa bar, and plenty of time to browse all our exciting raffle items in person!
Ticket includes entry for 4 or more family members to enjoy a festive evening with a meet-and-greet with Santa, a delicious pizza dinner and sweet treats, hands-on holiday crafts, a cozy hot cocoa bar, and plenty of time to browse all our exciting raffle items in person!
Joel’s Oil is a Heating Oil Supplier based in Canterbury NH.
Good for 12 Best Exterior Washes at the Golden Nozzle Car Wash ($198 value)
1 Family Lead Level membership to The Palace Theatres in Manchester ($100 value). Includes access to the Marquee Club lounge, invitation to member receptions and events, 2 tickets to the Palace Theatre Performing Art Series, and more
You and your guest can enjoy Christmas any day Santa's Village is open. 2 admission passes worth $104
NH Swim School - Certificate valued at $110 for 1 month of swim lessons
Enjoy 8 membership pack. This will allow the winner to attend class 2 times per week.
1 month membership at Tilton Hotworx Studio location
Whats included:
Loudon Country Club: One round of 18-hole golf for FOUR players, walking.
Pats Peak Midweek Lift Tickets
Hit the slopes at Pats Peak in Henniker, NH with two midweek lift tickets, each valued at $79! Perfect for skiing or snowboarding adventures during the week.
Not valid on weekends or holiday periods (12/26/25–1/2/26, 1/19/26, 2/16–2/20/26)
Family Fun Pack: Redeem this gift certificate for up to 2 adult admissions and up to 4 youth admissions ($106 value)
Enter to win a VIP lunch with Principal Chubb — and bring your favorite lunch buddy along for the fun!
Principal for the Day! One lucky CES student or staff member will get to take charge as “Principal for the Day”, enjoying special privileges, making announcements, and experiencing what it’s like to lead the school!
2 Admission Tickets to Living Shores Aquarium ($56 value) in Glen, NH during the 2025/2026 season
Red River Theatres Movie Night Package
Enjoy a cozy night out at Red River Theatres in Concord! This package includes two movie passes and a medium popcorn—perfect for a date night, friends’ outing, or a relaxing evening escape at one of Concord’s favorite independent cinema.
Gift card to use at any Great NH Restaurants: Cooper Door, T-Bones, and Cactus Jack's
6 free studio fees (a $60 value). Enjoy a creative day out at You’re Fired, Concord’s paint-your-own pottery studio!
Enjoy a $25 gift card to Ninety-Nine Restaurant
Lochmere Country Club Couple’s Golf Gear Set
Hit the course in style this spring with this matching his-and-hers golf outfit bundle from Lochmere Country Club!
For her: a sleek grey sleeveless sport top (M), white skort (L), and a hot pink hat for that perfect pop of color.
For him: two Adidas golf polos (XL & 2XL), a Lochmere hat, and a golf glove to complete the look.
2 tickets to the Ice Castles NH
A booklet (valued at $42) containing free admission for two people and a coupon for 10% off one purchase in the museum store
Enjoy a 25$ gift card to 110 Grill
Playa Bowls Gift Basket: Bring a taste of the tropics home! This fun and colorful basket includes a $15 Playa Bowls gift card, car air freshener, stickers, a reusable cup, tote bag, and a cozy blanket.
Enjoy a $20 gift card
📚 I Love to Read Basket
The CES Kindergarten classes know that there’s nothing better than getting lost in a good book! This “I Love to Read” basket is packed with cozy reading fun — perfect for bookworms big and small. Snuggle up with a blanket, sip some cocoa, and dive into a stack of great stories, bookmarks, and book-themed goodies. It’s the ultimate treat for anyone who loves to read, dream, and imagine!
The CES first graders are ready for adventure! Their “Outdoor Fun Basket” is bursting with everything you need to make the most of sunny days — think games, toys, and goodies perfect for backyard fun, picnics, and park playdates.
🎲 Family Game Night Basket
Get ready for some friendly competition! The CES 2nd graders have put together a “Family Game Night” basket that’s bursting with classic favorites, new challenges, tasty snacks, and everything you need for a night of laughs and unforgettable memories.
🍝 Let’s Cook Dinner Together Basket
The CES third graders are serving up some family fun with their “Let’s Cook Dinner Together” basket! Filled with kitchen essentials, tasty ingredients, and maybe a few chef-inspired surprises, this basket has everything you need to whip up a delicious meal and make memories along the way.
🌧️ Rainy Day Activity Basket
The CES fourth graders know that rainy days are the perfect excuse for cozy, creative fun! Their “Rainy Day Activity” basket is packed with games, puzzles, crafts, snacks, and more to keep the whole family entertained when the weather says “stay inside.” So grab a blanket, break out the goodies, and turn any gloomy day into a fun-filled adventure — no sunshine required!
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing