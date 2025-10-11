2025 CES PTO's Holiday Raffle

Holiday Fair Ticket Entry (single)
Holiday Fair Ticket Entry (single)
$5

Ticket includes entry for one person to enjoy a festive evening with a meet-and-greet with Santa, a delicious pizza dinner and sweet treats, hands-on holiday crafts, a cozy hot cocoa bar, and plenty of time to browse all our exciting raffle items in person!

Holiday Fair Ticket Entry (family)
Holiday Fair Ticket Entry (family)
$20

Ticket includes entry for 4 or more family members to enjoy a festive evening with a meet-and-greet with Santa, a delicious pizza dinner and sweet treats, hands-on holiday crafts, a cozy hot cocoa bar, and plenty of time to browse all our exciting raffle items in person!

$500 Joel's Oil Gift Card
$500 Joel's Oil Gift Card
$5

Joel’s Oil is a Heating Oil Supplier based in Canterbury  NH. 

12 Car Washes at Golden Nozzle
12 Car Washes at Golden Nozzle
$5

Good for 12 Best Exterior Washes at the Golden Nozzle Car Wash ($198 value)

The Palace Theatres- 1 Family Lead Level membership
The Palace Theatres- 1 Family Lead Level membership
$5

1 Family Lead Level membership to The Palace Theatres in Manchester ($100 value). Includes access to the Marquee Club lounge, invitation to member receptions and events, 2 tickets to the Palace Theatre Performing Art Series, and more

2 Admission Passes To Santa's Village
2 Admission Passes To Santa's Village
$5

You and your guest can enjoy Christmas any day Santa's Village is open. 2 admission passes worth $104

NH Swim School - 1 month certificate
NH Swim School - 1 month certificate
$5

NH Swim School - Certificate valued at $110 for 1 month of swim lessons

Club Pilates Merchants Way
Club Pilates Merchants Way
$5

Enjoy 8 membership pack. This will allow the winner to attend class 2 times per week.

Tilton- Hotworx Studio
Tilton- Hotworx Studio
$5

1 month membership at Tilton Hotworx Studio location

Whats included:

  • 24/7 unlimited access to the studio
  • Unlimited workout sessions
  • Free rental of the mat and towel
  • Winner can pick which month they would like to use the membership
Round of Golf 18 holes for 4 at Loudon Country Club- Walking
Round of Golf 18 holes for 4 at Loudon Country Club- Walking
$5

Loudon Country Club: One round of 18-hole golf for FOUR players, walking.

Pats Peak 2 Lift Tickets
Pats Peak 2 Lift Tickets
$5

Pats Peak Midweek Lift Tickets

Hit the slopes at Pats Peak in Henniker, NH with two midweek lift tickets, each valued at $79! Perfect for skiing or snowboarding adventures during the week.

Not valid on weekends or holiday periods (12/26/25–1/2/26, 1/19/26, 2/16–2/20/26)

Castle in the Clouds Family Admission
Castle in the Clouds Family Admission
$5

Family Fun Pack: Redeem this gift certificate for up to 2 adult admissions and up to 4 youth admissions ($106 value)

Boston Red Sox: Autographed Ceddanne Rafaela Baseball
Boston Red Sox: Autographed Ceddanne Rafaela Baseball item
Boston Red Sox: Autographed Ceddanne Rafaela Baseball
$1
$40 Gift Card to FunSpot
$40 Gift Card to FunSpot
$1
Lunch with Principal Chubb and a Friend
Lunch with Principal Chubb and a Friend
$1

Enter to win a VIP lunch with Principal Chubb — and bring your favorite lunch buddy along for the fun!

Principal for the Day
Principal for the Day
$1

Principal for the Day! One lucky CES student or staff member will get to take charge as “Principal for the Day”, enjoying special privileges, making announcements, and experiencing what it’s like to lead the school!

2 Admission Tickets to Living Shores Aquarium
2 Admission Tickets to Living Shores Aquarium
$1

2 Admission Tickets to Living Shores Aquarium ($56 value) in Glen, NH during the 2025/2026 season

Red River Theatres (2 admissions and popcorn)
Red River Theatres (2 admissions and popcorn)
$1

Red River Theatres Movie Night Package
Enjoy a cozy night out at Red River Theatres in Concord! This package includes two movie passes and a medium popcorn—perfect for a date night, friends’ outing, or a relaxing evening escape at one of Concord’s favorite independent cinema.

$50 Gift Card to Great NH Restaurants
$50 Gift Card to Great NH Restaurants
$1

Gift card to use at any Great NH Restaurants: Cooper Door, T-Bones, and Cactus Jack's

6 Studio Passes to You're Fired
6 Studio Passes to You're Fired
$1

6 free studio fees (a $60 value). Enjoy a creative day out at You’re Fired, Concord’s paint-your-own pottery studio!

$25 Gift Card to Ninety-Nine Restaurant
$25 Gift Card to Ninety-Nine Restaurant
$1

Enjoy a $25 gift card to Ninety-Nine Restaurant

Lochmere Country Club Clothing
Lochmere Country Club Clothing item
Lochmere Country Club Clothing
$1

Lochmere Country Club Couple’s Golf Gear Set
Hit the course in style this spring with this matching his-and-hers golf outfit bundle from Lochmere Country Club!

For her: a sleek grey sleeveless sport top (M), white skort (L), and a hot pink hat for that perfect pop of color.
For him: two Adidas golf polos (XL & 2XL), a Lochmere hat, and a golf glove to complete the look.


2 Tickets to Ice Castles NH
2 Tickets to Ice Castles NH
$1

2 tickets to the Ice Castles NH

2 Person Admission to the Montshire Museum
2 Person Admission to the Montshire Museum
$1

A booklet (valued at $42) containing free admission for two people and a coupon for 10% off one purchase in the museum store

110 Grill Gift Card
110 Grill Gift Card
$1

Enjoy a 25$ gift card to 110 Grill

Playa Bowls Gift Basket item
Playa Bowls Gift Basket
Playa Bowls Gift Basket
$1

Playa Bowls Gift Basket: Bring a taste of the tropics home! This fun and colorful basket includes a $15 Playa Bowls gift card, car air freshener, stickers, a reusable cup, tote bag, and a cozy blanket.

Aroma Joe's $20 Gift card
Aroma Joe's $20 Gift card
$1

Enjoy a $20 gift card

Kindergarten Class Basket
$1

📚 I Love to Read Basket
The CES Kindergarten classes know that there’s nothing better than getting lost in a good book! This “I Love to Read” basket is packed with cozy reading fun — perfect for bookworms big and small. Snuggle up with a blanket, sip some cocoa, and dive into a stack of great stories, bookmarks, and book-themed goodies. It’s the ultimate treat for anyone who loves to read, dream, and imagine!

1st Grade Class Basket
$1

The CES first graders are ready for adventure! Their “Outdoor Fun Basket” is bursting with everything you need to make the most of sunny days — think games, toys, and goodies perfect for backyard fun, picnics, and park playdates.

2nd Grade Class Basket
$1

🎲 Family Game Night Basket
Get ready for some friendly competition! The CES 2nd graders have put together a “Family Game Night” basket that’s bursting with classic favorites, new challenges, tasty snacks, and everything you need for a night of laughs and unforgettable memories.

3rd Grade Class Basket
$1

🍝 Let’s Cook Dinner Together Basket
The CES third graders are serving up some family fun with their “Let’s Cook Dinner Together” basket! Filled with kitchen essentials, tasty ingredients, and maybe a few chef-inspired surprises, this basket has everything you need to whip up a delicious meal and make memories along the way.

4th Grade Class Basket
$1

🌧️ Rainy Day Activity Basket
The CES fourth graders know that rainy days are the perfect excuse for cozy, creative fun! Their “Rainy Day Activity” basket is packed with games, puzzles, crafts, snacks, and more to keep the whole family entertained when the weather says “stay inside.” So grab a blanket, break out the goodies, and turn any gloomy day into a fun-filled adventure — no sunshine required!

