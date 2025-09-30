Cetronia Family Bingo Night and Raffle

Hosted by
About this event
This is not a bingo ticket. To enter bingo you will also need to add a bingo ticket to your cart!
By purchasing a raffle ticket you will automatically be entered into the drawing. No physical raffle ticket needed, if you prepay. Winners will be announced at the second bingo session. if you are not present, we will contact you to make arrangements for pick up on a SEPARATE day.
Raffle Items Include:
Bear Creek Mountain Resorts: 2 Adult Ski Vouchers for the 2025/2026 Ski Season
Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs: Pig Pack includes:
4 Tickets to a home game
& Swag
Lehigh Valley Phantoms Hockey: 4 tickets to a home game.
Crayola Experience: 2 Tickets
$10 Admission to Bingo Session 1--includes 5 Bingo Boards (1 for each game). Location: Cetronia Gym, please use Gym entrance.
Notes:
The name you at check out will be the name you give at the event to receive the bingo cards for your group.
Doors open approx. 15 mins before each session.
(Child 2 years and younger are considered a lap child. If they require a seat, please purchase a ticket).
All sales are final. No refunds. All funds raised benefit your Cetronia Hedgehogs!
This is NOT a raffle ticket. You must purchase a raffle ticket to be entered to win.
This is an add on: Extra bingo cards are $1 each. If you want to play more than one board per game.
Premium Trucker Hat (TO BE PURCHASED AT EVENT ONLY)
