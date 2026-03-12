Cetronia Fun Fest

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About this event
Tickets are $1 each and are required for everything except food trucks. You can purchase as many tickets as you would like. Tickets are also available for purchase at event.
(For those new to FunFest, some families will purchase between $10-$20 worth of tickets prior to event per child, but you can buy any amount)
Tickets are $1 each and are required for everything except food trucks. You can purchase as many tickets as you would like. Tickets are also available for purchase at event.
Tickets are $1 each and are required for everything except food trucks. You can purchase as many tickets as you would like. Tickets are also available for purchase at event.
Tickets are $1 each and are required for everything except food trucks. You can purchase as many tickets as you would like. Tickets are also available for purchase at event.
Tickets are $1 each and are required for everything except food trucks. You can purchase as many tickets as you would like. Tickets are also available for purchase at event.
Tickets are $1 each and are required for everything except food trucks. You can purchase as many tickets as you would like. Tickets are also available for purchase at event.
Tickets are $1 each and are required for everything except food trucks. You can purchase as many tickets as you would like. Tickets are also available for purchase at event.
Tickets are $1 each and are required for everything except food trucks. You can purchase as many tickets as you would like. Tickets are also available for purchase at event.
Tickets are $1 each and are required for everything except food trucks. You can purchase as many tickets as you would like. Tickets are also available for purchase at event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!