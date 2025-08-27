Hosted by

National Kitchen and Bath Association, Georgia Chapter

CEU Day with NKBA @ AJ Madison

8725 Roswell Rd #9

Atlanta, GA 30350, USA

MIELE (Sustainable Kitchen) 10:00am - 10:55am
Sub-Zero (Ventilation) 11:00am - 11:55am
GE (Cafe' full certification) 12:00pm - 1:55pm
Runs concurrently with Scotsman so you may only attend one or the other.

Scotsman (Icemakers) 12:30pm - 1:25pm
AJ Madison (Outdoor Kitchens) 2:00pm - 2:55pm
Osborne Wood (3:00pm - 3:55pm)
True (Home Bar) 4:00pm - 5:00pm
