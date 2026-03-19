Central/Eastern Wayne Alumni & Friends Inc

Hosted by

Central/Eastern Wayne Alumni & Friends Inc

About this event

CEWA Vendor Fee

The Maxwell Center and CEWA Property

Standard Vendor Fee (Friday Maxwell Event)
$50

Vendor Fee for Apparel, Handbags, Ceramics and other non-food items at the Maxwell Center. Setup Time: 5:00pm & Breakdown Time: 9:00pm

Food Vendor Fee (Saturday Cookout Event)
$75

Vendor Fee for Food Vendors at the Homecoming Cookout. Setup Time: 8:00am & Breakdown Time: 4:00pm

Standard Vendor Fee (Saturday Cookout Event)
$50

Vendor Fee for Apparel, Handbags, Ceramics and other non-food items at the Homecoming Cookout. Setup Time: 8:00am & Breakdown Time: 4:00pm

Standard Vendor Fee (Saturday Maxwell Event)
$50

Vendor Fee for Apparel, Handbags, Ceramics and other non-food items at the Maxwell Center. Setup Time: 7:00pm & Breakdown Time: 10:00pm

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!