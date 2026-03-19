CEWA Vendor Fee

About this event
Vendor Fee for Apparel, Handbags, Ceramics and other non-food items at the Maxwell Center. Setup Time: 5:00pm & Breakdown Time: 9:00pm
Vendor Fee for Food Vendors at the Homecoming Cookout. Setup Time: 8:00am & Breakdown Time: 4:00pm
Vendor Fee for Apparel, Handbags, Ceramics and other non-food items at the Homecoming Cookout. Setup Time: 8:00am & Breakdown Time: 4:00pm
Vendor Fee for Apparel, Handbags, Ceramics and other non-food items at the Maxwell Center. Setup Time: 7:00pm & Breakdown Time: 10:00pm
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!