Inaugural MDP Reach Scholarship Gala

Individual tickets for the MDP Reach Scholarship Gala are $50 each. Funds raised will benefit a graduating senior attending the following schools …. Monterey, Ferriday, Vidalia (Concordia Parish), Cathedral, ACCS, Natchez High (Adams County), and Jefferson County High School.





At this point all tables have been sold and in order to keep a comfortable flow in the area, any ticket purchased after 3/29/24 will be a standing room ticket until seating becomes available. This $30 ticket also does not come with a meal







