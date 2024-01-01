Volunteer Registration- The Young Yogins- 2024 Summer Camp

Ready to change lives? Join our Summer camp volunteer team! 🌟 Make a difference, have a blast, and be a hero in our community. No cape required! 🦸‍♀️🦸‍♂️

WITH YOUR HELP, WE CAN MAKE THIS WEEK MAGICAL!

Discover exciting opportunities tailored to your interests and skills. From event planning to spreading smiles, there's a spot just for you.





It's as easy as pie :

Fill out the form. Let us know your availability and interests. We'll send you emails with each new opportunity that matches your skills and interests. Come have fun with our dynamic team!

No fancy suits or secret identities are needed. Your big heart and a little time are all you need to be a superhero. Don't wait for the bat signal—register now! Together, let's create a better world, one act of kindness at a time. Thank you for being a hero we can count on!





We're looking forward to seeing you there!





The Chinmaya Omkara Summer Camp Team