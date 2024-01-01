Clubs for Cancer 2024

Event is at Rammler Golf Club. $110 registration includes 18 holes with cart, breakfast, lunch at the turn, and a banquet dinner! All Proceeds will be donated to Gilda's Club of Metro Detroit.

So no one faces cancer alone – Gilda’s Club is a place where men, women and children whose lives have been touched by cancer, as well as their families and friends can feel they are part of a welcoming community of support. Since 1998, more than 10,000 individuals and families have visited our Clubhouse in either Royal Oak, St. Clair Shores or Detroit. https://www.gildasclubdetroit.org/about-us/