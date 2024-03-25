Informational Meeting on DD Independent Living with Club EMU





Club Everyone, Me and U is a nonprofit social group for neurodivergent individuals ages 16 through adult, serving the Portland Oregon Metro areas





💥💥Must register on Zeffy to attend





Join us for a night to gather and brainstorm and share ideas on options for DD independent living.

All interested in DD independent living are welcome





Gather and share ideas

Presentation slides of gathered info

Speakers

We will also have refreshments





Location: West Linn Lutheran Church 20390 Willamette Drive, West Linn Oregon

Date: Monday March 25th, 2024

Time: 6:30pm





🚨By registering for this event you also acknowledge that Club EMU is not liable for any mishaps or inquiries during our events. You also acknowledge photos and video may be taken during the events and used by Club Everyone, Me and U.





*By registering for the event, all participants pledge to follow Club Everyone, Me, and U's mission and motto below and be respectful to one another.

"Be a friend and make a friend with acceptance, understanding, and kindness"





🚨 This is a free activity. If you’re able to donate at anytime. You can donate by visiting our website at https://www.clubemu.org

🥰Donations will help us provide activities… Thank you