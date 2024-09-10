Lava Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce

Lava Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce

2024 Oktoberfest in Lava Hot Springs

JXCR+4J Lava Hot Springs

Idaho

BEER GARDEN TICKET
$25
Ticket includes 1 Souvenir Stein with 1 beer token. Additional tokens can be purchased IN PERSON. Oktoberfest schedule of events at https://lavahotsprings.org/event/oktoberfest/.
OKTOBERFEST BUNDLE
$65
Oktoberfest Bundle for October 6th and 7th. $65.00 per Person Includes Friday Yodeling performance, Saturday beer garden admission and (1) meal ticket token. Meal is Brats, Sauerkraut and Potato Salad. Meal sold separately for $15.00 in person if not part of the Oktoberfest bundle.
BEER TRAY RACE
$25
Beer Tray Race at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 7th. $25.00 per team. (2) members on a team and each participating member will receive one beer token. Prizes will be awarded!

